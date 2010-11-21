Excavated in the city of Yavne, the ancient jewel was uncovered from the site of the Byzantine era's largest known winery, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority. In an accompanying press release, archaeologists Amir Golani said that amethyst may have been worn to prevent the ill-effects of drinking too much alcohol.>

"Many virtues have been attached to this gem," he is quoted as saying, "including the prevention of the side effect of drinking, the hangover."

The ring was found just 150 meters (492 feet) away from the remains of a warehouse containing amphorae, a type of jar used to store wine. The excavation site has been dated to approximately the 7th century -- around the end of the Byzantine era and the start of the Early Islamic period -- though officials said the ring could be even older.

[...] Amethyst is not the only ancient hangover cure to have fallen out of favor. In 2015, an ancient Greek remedy was discovered on a 1,900-year-old papyrus, which recommended wearing a necklace of laurel leaves as a "drunken headache cure," according to Live Science. And in ancient Mesopotamia, a physician was recorded recommending a tincture of licorice, oleander, beans, oil and wine in the instance that a "man has taken strong wine and his head is affected."