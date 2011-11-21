Stories
Google Summer of Code Now Open to Adults

posted by chromas on Thursday November 11, @11:10AM
from the hack-the-planet! dept.
takyon writes:

Google Makes Some Major Changes To Summer of Code 2022 - No Longer Limited To Students

Over the past nearly two decades Google Summer of Code (GSoC) has been known as an initiative for getting students involved with open-source software development over the course of a summer while receiving a stipend/grant from Google. Beginning next year, GSoC will no longer be limited to students but open to all adults. Additionally, other changes are also coming.

This year Google shortened the GSoC length and cut the stipend amount. They made those changes this year in the name of COVID-19 while for GSoC 2022 there are even more changes.

Google Open Source Blog.

See also: China Is Launching A New Alternative To Google Summer of Code, Outreachy

