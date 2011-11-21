So is this it? Is it finally all over and only people who lived through the battle will remember it? I wish.

Xinuos, which bought SCO's Unix products and intellectual property (IP) in 2011, sued IBM and Red Hat for "illegally Copying Xinuos' software code for its server operating systems" on March 31, 2021.

How? Xinuos bought SCO Unix operating systems in 2011. These operating systems, OpenServer and Unixware, still have a few customers. When Xinuos made the deal, its CEO, Richard A. Bolandz, promised that the company "has no intention to pursue any litigation related to the SCO Group assets acquired by the company. We are all about world leadership in technology, not litigation."

That didn't last.