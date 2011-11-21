SpinLaunch has been developing its alternative launch system since 2015, imagining a future where satellites and spacecraft can escape the Earth's atmosphere with zero emissions. It aims to achieve this with the help of a giant accelerator powered by an electric drive that it says could cut fuel use by four times and the costs by 10 times compared to traditional rocket launches, while also firing multiple payloads into orbit each day.
Initially, it is pursuing these ambitions through its Suborbital Accelerator. This consists of an upright disc-shaped, vacuum chamber slightly taller than the Statue of Liberty that uses a carbon fiber tether to whip a projectile around to speeds of up to 5,000 mph (8,047 km/h), many times the speed of sound, before releasing it through a launch tube and upward through the atmosphere.
Goliath, beware!
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday November 11, @05:11PM
Excellent Scott Manley video with lots of details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAczd3mt3X0 [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Thursday November 11, @05:21PM
I'd never even heard of this as a possible launch method and yet here we are: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YB6Nw4MKE2g [youtube.com]. The "launch" is strange to watch as I'm so used to the relatively slow lift off of a rocket; with the SpinLaunch system you see nothing until the (errr..) "projectile" shoots out of the launch tube and it's already traveling at speed. Cool.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Thursday November 11, @05:27PM (1 child)
It’s interesting technology, but as far as space launch, the physics are against it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 11, @05:39PM
It either works or it doesn't. They could also do suborbital launches.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 11, @05:42PM
"It aims to achieve this with the help of a giant accelerator powered by an electric drive"
yeah, but: https://www.getyarn.io/yarn-clip/2b483437-b8ca-4009-896f-ec9e95f3a5b6 [getyarn.io]