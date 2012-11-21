from the food-for-thought dept.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/11/intestinal-parasites-burrowed-into-mans-brain-and-lived-there-for-years/
[...] There, doctors witnessed the man have a two-minute-long tonic-clonic (grand mal) seizure, in which he lost consciousness and his muscles aggressively contracted. Doctors began the painstaking process of trying to piece together what was wrong by performing a battery of tests and interviewing his family.
By nearly every account, the man was in very good health. He had no history of seizures or of any cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, or neurologic disorders. His toxicology screens were clear. He took no medications, prescribed or over-the-counter. He didn't smoke and rarely drank. There was no evidence that anything had happened to him recently that would provoke a seizure; the man had spent the previous day with his children, then he had dinner with his brother, who reported nothing out of the ordinary. The only initial hint of the diagnosis to come was that the man had immigrated to Boston from a rural area of Guatemala about 20 years earlier.
But when doctors performed a CT (computed tomography) scan of his head, they quickly narrowed the possibilities. The scan revealed three calcified lesions in his brain, and doctors homed in on the diagnosis of neurocysticercosis. In other words, larval cysts from a pork tapeworm had migrated to his head years ago and nestled into various parts of his brain. The doctors documented their work on the man's illness in a case study published on Thursday, November 11, in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Journal Reference:
Andrew J. Cole, Jonathan E. Slutzman, Edward T. Ryan, et al. Case 34-2021: A 38-Year-Old Man with Altered Mental Status and New Onset of Seizures, New England Journal of Medicine (DOI: 10.1056/NEJMcpc2027080)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 12, @02:16PM (5 children)
More than one religion bans eating pork
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 12, @02:32PM
Because they cause brain demons?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday November 12, @02:41PM (1 child)
Is that because the majority of their followers have poor hygiene habits? Read the full article and you learn:
So the person preparing the food - who might even be in the same household - is already infected with tapeworms. So eating pork isn't the issue here. Not cooking the pork correctly and poor hygiene habits is the cause. They could be any religion whatsoever.
Perhaps if you read the story behind the summary your religious bias would be less obvious.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 12, @02:46PM
Ok calm down, I don't think anyone will be converting to the One True Faith to avoid getting tapeworms from delicious, delicious bacon.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday November 12, @02:47PM (1 child)
Even more amusing is that, from Google we find that in Guatamala the predominant religions are:
leaving only 2% for other religions. Looks like Christianity has a lot to answer for. Perhaps they should just ban pork?
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 12, @03:12PM
> Christianity has a lot to answer for
Careful, your religious bias is showing