It is no surprise that driver lane changes in traffic affects the flow of traffic itself. When the density of vehicles is low, it can lead to efficiencies in traffic flow. However, when the density reaches a certain level, it has the opposite effect. In this situation, when a driver moves into another lane, the vehicle behind the lane-changing vehicle suffers a delay, which leads to a delay imposed upon the vehicle behind it, etc., that compounds itself as a delay that ripples through the traffic behind. There are several traffic flow models that simulate this, but they can be contradictory in their results. A group of researchers from the Department of Traffic Management School at the People's Public Security University of China obtained quantitative data on this effect by flying DJI Phantom 4 drones over a target vehicle driving in congested traffic. They found that a single lane change (LC) adds between 3.9–9.5 seconds of delay to the cars in the trarget lane.
A key dependency observed, which would not surprise too many people who are accustomed to driving in congested traffic, was the space between vehicles. They found that 5.5 meters was a break point between behavior for the trailing vehicle in the next lane. It was found that when the distance between vehicles is less than 5.5 m, the vehicle following the target vehicle tends to drive at a constant speed or decelerate, but when the distance between vehicles is greater than 5.5 m, the vehicle following the target vehicle tends to first accelerate to prevent the target vehicle from entering the lane (Ed note: I've always thought of this as "Philadelphia driving etiquette"), but then the speed gradually decreases when the target vehicle is forcibly inserted.
This research provides a theoretical reference for the analysis of LC of driverless vehicles. To successfully complete a lane change, a driverless vehicle must comprehensively consider the running state of the vehicle following it, not only to improve its own running speed, but also to reduce the impact on the vehicle behind it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 14, @03:14PM (2 children)
"when the distance between vehicles is greater than 5.5 m, the vehicle following the target vehicle tends to first accelerate to prevent the target vehicle from entering the lane"
SO THE ASSHOLE MERGING CAN SEE YOU!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 14, @03:49PM (1 child)
DONT FORGET TO LAY ON THE HORN
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 14, @04:04PM
You don't need the horn with all that yelling you do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 14, @03:48PM
A quaint custom from a more civilized age.
Even better when you think of doing it before you're halfway into my lane.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 14, @03:55PM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 14, @04:01PM
Only assholes drive during rush hour.
Seriously, you can find the kindest, sweetest grandmother in the world. But when she decides to drive into downtown LA at rush hour, she's an asshole. She'll threaten motorcyclists, she'll park herself right next to the 18-wheeler with turn signals on, she'll use her car as a weapon against all comers. She'll swerve to run over a squirrel, or armadillo, bunny, Bambi, or any other offensive wildlife. And probably left tire tracks down the illegal alien's back when he crossed the highway in front of her. Then backed up to run over his wife & kids. And, she'll kick that defenseless puppy when she arrives at her destination.
All the years I drove truck, I did my very best to leave, or arrive, in town hours before, or hours after rush hour ended. Of course, on a motorcycle everything is different. I've split lanes in places where it is positively illegal, and the local law will form posses to hunt you down when they spot it.
I swear, kindly old Farmer Brown is a great guy to talk to, but if the city grows out near his farm, he turns into an asshole at rush hour, and drives all his farm equipment out onto the highway just to screw with people.
“Correct me if I’m wrong, but this looks like the classic ambush.” -- Rittenhouse trial