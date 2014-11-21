China "Boldly Goes" for Space Independence - Asian Military Review:
While China's rapid progress as a major player in space technology and capability is undeniable, the 'achilles heel' to its next step may be the restraint of the private sector.
On 29 April this year a China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) Long March 5B Y2 rocket was successfully launched from the Wenchang launch site in Hainan Province, China. It carried the Tianhe module which will become the core of China's orbiting space station. Once completed in 2022, Tiangong (as the orbiting station is named) will be China's first long-term space presence. After 2025, it may become the only orbit space station if the International Space Station (ISS) is retired to schedule (although this could potentially be extended to 2028). Tiangong is expected to have a service life of ten years (although again this could be extended).
Tiangong is the successor to China's Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2 space laboratories, launched in 2011 and 2016. It's only one of a growing number of Chinese space projects. Beijing's leaders have invested a vast treasure into a long-term strategy that works, simultaneously, at multiple targets: placing into space new orbiting assets; ensuring advanced technologies for land-based assets on earth, such a launch facilities; assets inserted onto celestial bodies, starting with the Moon, and extending to asteroids and Mars.
Dr. Namrata Goswami, an independent scholar on space policy, great power politics, and ethnic conflicts, stated that a permanent space station is deemed to be important by Beijing's leaders because it helps to send 'signals' to the world that China is openly contesting the US for space leadership, and that it is a capable partner for international cooperation in space.
The Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organisation (APSCO) is China-based with a focus on helping developing countries access space and its members include Bangladesh, Iran, Mongolia, Pakistan, Peru, Thailand and Turkey. APSCO is one example that the Chinese regularly cite when they want to demonstrate their peaceful intentions in space. APSCO oversees an ambitious space surveillance project, the Asia-Pacific Ground-Based Optical Space Object Observation System. As part of this project, which aims to address the space debris problem at a global level, China has provided three 15cm telescopes to Peru, Pakistan, and Iran, each of which are capable of tracking objects in both Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO). But is should be remembered that China greatly contributed to the space debris problem in 2007 when it tested an anti-satellite weapon when it created than 2,000 pieces of trackable size (golf ball size and larger) debris as well as an estimated 150,000 debris particles.
[...] According to Aliberti, "2021 promises to be another busy (actually the busiest) year for the Chinese space programme, with many new significant achievements to be attained." More than 40 launches are scheduled by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) alone; a figure that will likely continue to maintain CASC as one of the most active launch service providers worldwide. This figure does not include that additional launches that are likely to be carried out by CASC's Smart Dragon (Jielong-1) rocket (which claims to have 30 orders already), as well as by private launcher companies like Galactic Energy, Expace, and LandSpace.
Aliberti believes that 2021 "will see the deployment of new telecommunication and Earth Observation satellites, including those for the Gaofen series for environmental monitoring, the Fengyun series for meteorology as well as the fourth satellite of the Ziyuan series". By the same token, Aliberti adds that "the launch of military EO satellites will also continue to see a consolidation, although no information has been released in this respect". The last satellite for the Yaogan series (Yaogan-33) was deployed in December 2020, but additional reconnaissance satellites can be expected to in 2021 to deliver optical and radar imaging as well ELINT and SIGINT. Aliberti concludes that, "as in previous years, experimental and technology demonstrator satellite series (for scientific and national defence purposes) will likely continue to occupy an important share in China's launch log".
