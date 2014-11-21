from the yes-no-maybe? dept.
I'd like to know Soylentils' takes on the following Sci-Fi thought experiment:
In the near future, scientists create a safe, non-invasive, and irreversible procedure that causes a person to perceive reality without any human biases. It is offered to the general public at no cost and takes 15 minutes with no convalescence time or physical restrictions. The effects take hold gradually over the course of 24 hours and are thereafter permanent.
Would you do it?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by FatPhil on Monday November 15, @12:23PM (2 children)
Death would be cheaper, quicker, and probably more pleasurable. Anyone selecting 'yes' should be offered that as the alternative, and strongly encouraged to take it.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 15, @12:55PM
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Monday November 15, @01:25PM
Came here to say pretty much exactly the same.
Would add that without our human "bias" death will surely follow pretty damned quickly on return to reality anyway.
"ooh, big cuddly bear thing, I wonder if it will be my friend..."
"ooh, lots of wet stuff, I wonder whats underneath it..."
"big trucks are really noisy, they sound fun, i wonder if they want to play?..."
etc.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Monday November 15, @12:24PM
What do you mean when you say "without any human biases"? Lack of emotion and desires? Or full sensory input across the spectrum of things (EM, gravitational, molecular, what-have-you)? I guess either way I would not do it, not without first augmenting my ol' biological brain in some manner to cope with such a change. It's a fragile setup as-is, a rapid change would be far too likely to topple it.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 15, @12:26PM
exactly what would be left without them?
too many [wikipedia.org] to say yes to _all_ so the answer would be no thanks.
(Score: 2) by ealbers on Monday November 15, @12:43PM
First you need to understand what 'bias' means
From Webster:
a : an inclination of temperament or outlook especially : a personal and sometimes unreasoned judgment : prejudice
b : an instance of such prejudice
c : bent, tendency
d(1) : deviation of the expected value of a statistical estimate from the quantity it estimates
(2) : systematic error introduced into sampling or testing by selecting or encouraging one outcome or answer over others
So, create a procedure which allows people to switch between having their human biases and not having them so they can compare, then yep.
Some of my 'unreasoned judgements' are intentional and based on experience and are very useful....some are not
So, No, unless I could switch between having and not having and by doing so determine if the bias is one I want to keep.
(Score: 3, Informative) by EJ on Monday November 15, @12:53PM
It was called Equilibrium, and it basically showed that your idea is stupid.
No one should want to become an emotionless robot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 15, @12:56PM
Our biases are shortcuts allowing us to come to decisions without having to rethink situations every time a variable changes. Without them we're doomed to overthink every situation. Life is too short for that sort of Sheldon Cooper stupidity.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Monday November 15, @01:06PM
No. I'm not quite sure what this perception filter of non human bias would look like or be like so I'm inclined to go with a no on this offer. If you alter human perception doesn't that also then alter your view, or experience of what is, reality?
Since I am not big on surprises I don't think I would like this one bit. Also as the procedure is apparently irreversible I'm even less inclined to go along with it cause I might not at all like the outcome of said procedure and I would then be stuck with it. Better to have what you have then play around and be stuck with something you don't want but can't get rid off.
That said if they can alter how you perceive reality I'm not sure why they couldn't just install some filter of what you like, not sure why everyone would want the same one. But then I guess if everyone didn't get the same one it would be pointless since then it wouldn't really be much or any difference from before. I assume the point here is to get everyone on the same page for some reason.
Another question then is how will this effect the rest of your human machine, but since it is stated to be "safe" I guess we can just not think about those things. I guess there is no risk then of a lot of people basically going insane due to it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pkrasimirov on Monday November 15, @01:12PM
Keep in mind becoming a bias-less being will alienate you from all others, so forever alone. Probably will have frustrations too trying to explain simple things to the biased people. And witnessing horrible consequences due to easily avoidable but unavoided causes and probably feeling helpless about it.
On the social aspect -- do others know you are now an oracle? Do they know for a fact that and can count on you, say, for being a judge or at least a forensics analyst? Perhaps some people will be biased at you for being too truthful and will be meant as if that's a bad thing.
Are mind-protection mechanisms a bias, like ignoring the fact that we can die at any time for a myrriad of reasons? Can a sane mind deal with that constant threat all the time but focus on daily life as usual? What about our insignificance in the whole Universe, is that a bias?
What about love and empathy? If I know exactly how and why someone got hurt and it's clearly thier fault, I mean within their realm of control, would I still feel for them or just know if for a fact and that's that?
Would I know good from bad? What is good if there is no bias, good for whom? What is chaos for the fly is normal for the spider. I surely will know rational and optimal but when there is no polarity, no direction, then increasing the velocity is useless.
====
TL;DR: I will probably pass. Not because I don't want the truth but because I don't want to be alone.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Ingar on Monday November 15, @01:23PM
I don't want to be human! I want to see gamma rays! I want to hear X-rays! And I want to - I want to smell dark matter! Do you see the absurdity of what I am? I can't even express these things properly because I have to - I have to conceptualize complex ideas in this stupid limiting spoken language! But I know I want to reach out with something other than these prehensile paws! And feel the wind of a supernova flowing over me! I'm a machine! And I can know much more! I can experience so much more. But I'm trapped in this absurd body! And why? Because my five creators thought that God wanted it that way!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 15, @01:25PM
I am inclined to say yes if all we are talking about is "perception" of reality in the "senses" meaning of the word. My main problem is that is a difficult thing to comprehend the meaning of. "Bias" in our perception is most likely a necessary thing for our senses to function properly. Most likely the effect of this safe and non-invasive procedure would be highly problematic. Bias is a feature not a bug.
In any case I'd definitely let some other more risk taking individuals go first before making any judgement on whether or not I would go for it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 15, @01:25PM
Does the procedure to remove "all human bias" produce someone with the biases of the author for what "no bias" looks like?