Surveillance firm pays $1 million fine after 'spy van' scandal:
The Office of the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection in Cyprus has collected a $1 million fine from intelligence company WiSpear for gathering mobile data from various individuals arriving at the airport in Larnaca.
While this is just an administrative fine under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), it is related to a scandal two years ago widely publicized as the "spy van" case.
In 2019, a Chevrolet van packed with at least $3.5 million worth of equipment that could hack Android smartphones and steal data including WhatsApp and Signal messages, was stationed near the Larnaca airport.
The van had been in the area for months when politicians in Cyprus criticized the government for being passive about the activity of the vehicle after seeing its capabilities in action close to the airport in a video from Forbes.
In a press release today, the data protection watchdog in Cyprus announced that WiSpear paid an administrative fine of 925,000 euros for GDPR violations.
Is there more then one van? The one here is mentioned to contain equipment worth $3.5 million, in the article there is a $9 million dollar van. Not quite sure if they are the same van or different vans. Anyhow if you equip a van (or two) with that kind of equipment you can be sure that they made their money back and/or more so then a fine of €925k (or about $1 million) is nothing but the cost of doing business. Size wise nothing but a slap on the wrist.
