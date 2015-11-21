Team of Experts Approve Do-It-Yourself Artificial Pancreas for People With Type 1 Diabetes:
More than 40 healthcare professionals and legal experts have issued the first guidance of its kind to support people with type 1 diabetes using Do-it-Yourself (DIY) technology-driven systems to manage their condition.
The paper was co-led by King's College London and Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust. It sets out recommendations that allow health-care professionals to support DIY artificial pancreas systems as a safe and effective treatment option for type 1 diabetes.
The work is published today (November 13, 2021) in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology and endorsed by nine professional diabetes organizations including the International Diabetes Federation. Patients say using the technology has been a "revolution and a revelation" that has had positive impacts on their wider health.
[...] Traditional monitoring of type 1 diabetes involves taking blood samples from the fingertips several times a day and calculating precise injections of insulin to maintain blood sugar levels. This can be a time-consuming and stressful method, but according to the paper's authors, more than 10,000 people worldwide are choosing a different approach, and the number is growing.
The DIY systems, also known as open-source Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) systems, automatically adjust insulin dosing in response to continuous sensor glucose, insulin pump data, and additional information using community-generated algorithms. It means that the algorithm can calculate the dosage and administer the dose automatically through conventional insulin pumps.
The authors note that such systems aim to reduce both hypo- and hyperglycemia, but can also improve glycaemic and long-term health outcomes, reducing diabetes distress and burden, and improving sleep quality.
[...] At least 20% of DIY system users are children or adolescents, although use in pregnancy and the elderly is also widely noted. For many families and users, use of an AID system improved quality of life for caregivers, allowing carers to remotely monitor their condition.
Journal Reference:
Katarina Braune, MD; Rayhan A Lal, MD; Lenka Petruželková, MD; et al. Open-source automated insulin delivery: international consensus statement and practical guidance for health-care professionals 13 November 2021, The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology [open] (DOI: 10.1016/S2213-8587(21)00267-9)