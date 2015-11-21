More than 40 healthcare professionals and legal experts have issued the first guidance of its kind to support people with type 1 diabetes using Do-it-Yourself (DIY) technology-driven systems to manage their condition.

The paper was co-led by King's College London and Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust. It sets out recommendations that allow health-care professionals to support DIY artificial pancreas systems as a safe and effective treatment option for type 1 diabetes.

The work is published today (November 13, 2021) in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology and endorsed by nine professional diabetes organizations including the International Diabetes Federation. Patients say using the technology has been a "revolution and a revelation" that has had positive impacts on their wider health.

[...] Traditional monitoring of type 1 diabetes involves taking blood samples from the fingertips several times a day and calculating precise injections of insulin to maintain blood sugar levels. This can be a time-consuming and stressful method, but according to the paper's authors, more than 10,000 people worldwide are choosing a different approach, and the number is growing.