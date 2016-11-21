No exascale for you -- at least, not within the High-Performance Linpack (HPL) territory of the latest Top500 list, issued today from the 33rd annual Supercomputing Conference (SC21), held in-person in St. Louis, Mo., and virtually, from Nov. 14–19. ""We were hoping to have the first exascale system on this list but that didn't happen," said Top500 co-author Jack Dongarra in a press briefing this morning.

In an alternate timeline, the United States might have stood up two exascale systems by now: Aurora at Argonne National Laboratory and Frontier at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Installation continues on the latter, and when we talked to Intel last week, they said that Argonne was preparing for the arrival of Aurora, now slated to be a two exaflops peak machine, doubling its (most recent) previous performance target.

The 58th edition of the Top500 offers a familiar lineup at the top. Japan's Fugaku system is still in the number one spot providing 442 petaflops, with the U.S. systems Perlmutter – which improved its performance by nearly 10 percent to 70.9 petaflops – and Selene in fifth and sixth place, respectively. (DOE's Summit and Sierra and China's Sunway TaihuLight are still keeping their seats warm as well, holding second, third and fourth place respectively.)