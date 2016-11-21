Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Top500: No Exascale, Fugaku Still Reigns, Polaris Debuts at #12

posted by janrinok on Tuesday November 16, @02:03PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News Hardware

Top500: No Exascale, Fugaku Still Reigns, Polaris Debuts at #12

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Source: https://www.hpcwire.com/2021/11/15/top500-no-exascale-fugaku-still-reigns-polaris-debuts-at-12/

No exascale for you -- at least, not within the High-Performance Linpack (HPL) territory of the latest Top500 list, issued today from the 33rd annual Supercomputing Conference (SC21), held in-person in St. Louis, Mo., and virtually, from Nov. 14–19. ""We were hoping to have the first exascale system on this list but that didn't happen," said Top500 co-author Jack Dongarra in a press briefing this morning.

In an alternate timeline, the United States might have stood up two exascale systems by now: Aurora at Argonne National Laboratory and Frontier at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Installation continues on the latter, and when we talked to Intel last week, they said that Argonne was preparing for the arrival of Aurora, now slated to be a two exaflops peak machine, doubling its (most recent) previous performance target.

The 58th edition of the Top500 offers a familiar lineup at the top. Japan's Fugaku system is still in the number one spot providing 442 petaflops, with the U.S. systems Perlmutter – which improved its performance by nearly 10 percent to 70.9 petaflops – and Selene in fifth and sixth place, respectively. (DOE's Summit and Sierra and China's Sunway TaihuLight are still keeping their seats warm as well, holding second, third and fourth place respectively.)

takyon adds the following:

Rmax (PFLOPS) #1 system #10 system #100 system #500 system
Jun 2020 416 21.2 2.8 1.23
Nov 2020 442 22.4 3.1 1.32
Jun 2021 442 23.5 4.12 1.51
Nov 2021 442 30 4.79 1.65

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


«  Zero-Day Bug in All Windows Versions Gets Free Unofficial Patch
Top500: No Exascale, Fugaku Still Reigns, Polaris Debuts at #12 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)