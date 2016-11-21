Russia has launched an anti-satellite missile test, US Space Command says
Russia has launched a new anti-satellite missile test in its latest push to weaponize space, U.S. Space Command officials said Wednesday (Dec. 16).
In its third anti-satellite test this year, Russia launched a direct-ascent anti-satellite (DA-ASAT) missile, which can destroy small satellites in low Earth orbit. When a satellite is struck by a DA-ASAT missile, the field of debris left behind could pose a threat to other satellites "and irrevocably pollute the space domain," the U.S. Space Command (USSC) said in a statement.
A USSC spokesperson told Space.com that the test occurred on Tuesday (Dec. 15) in U.S. time zones, which was Dec. 16 local time in Russia. The spokesperson was unable to provide the exact time of the launch or details about the missile's target in space.
"Russia publicly claims it is working to prevent the transformation of outer space into a battlefield, yet at the same time Moscow continues to weaponize space by developing and fielding on-orbit and ground-based capabilities that seek to exploit U.S. reliance on space-based systems," U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, commander of the USSC, said in the statement. "Russia's persistent testing of these systems demonstrates threats to U.S. and allied space systems are rapidly advancing."
US Says It 'Won't Tolerate' Russia's 'Reckless and Dangerous' Anti-satellite Missile Test
US Space Command said Russia tested a direct-ascent anti-satellite, or DA-ASAT missile, striking a Russian satellite and creating a debris field in low-Earth orbit of more than 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris that is also likely to generate hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris.
US officials emphasized the long-term dangers and potential global economic fallout from the Russian test, which has created hazards for satellites that provide people around the world with phone and broadband service, weather forecasting, GPS systems which underpin aspects of the financial system, including bank machines, as well in-flight entertainment and satellite radio and television.
"Russia has demonstrated a deliberate disregard for the security, safety, stability, and long-term sustainability of the space domain for all nations," said US Space Command commander Gen. James Dickinson. "The debris created by Russia's DA-ASAT will continue to pose a threat to activities in outer space for years to come, putting satellites and space missions at risk, as well as forcing more collision avoidance maneuvers. Space activities underpin our way of life and this kind of behavior is simply irresponsible."
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement that he was "outraged by this irresponsible and destabilizing action. With its long and storied history in human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that Russia would endanger not only the American and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts. Their actions are reckless and dangerous, threatening as well the Chinese space station."
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Gaaark on Tuesday November 16, @05:00PM (2 children)
The U.S. puts TONS of shit and satellites and allow Musk to put tons of satellites into space, leaving lots of debris in space, for decades but
the new enemy same as the old enemy but not called China right nowRussians cause debris and OMERGOD!
Sigh: we're no longer at war with West STupid, we've always been at war with East STupid... or is it North STupid now???
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 16, @05:11PM
They are in very low orbits and will deorbit automatically, not sticking around for decades. Try again.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday November 16, @05:14PM
<no-sarcasm>
Debris from an anti-satellite weapon are not the same thing as real satellites eventually becoming debris.
Aren't most/some satellites in recent times planned with the capability to de-orbit once their lifetime is up? Those that are (Musky satellites) are far more responsible than deliberately creating a cloud of debris from one single satellite and weapon test.
One satellite should become, ideally zero pieces of debris, or alternately one large piece of debris that is easy for ground tricking stations to follow.
I remember China testing an anti satellite weapon years ago and also being widely condemned for doing so.
</no-sarcasm>
No countries should be weaponizing space. Just as the US Space Force.
Use of fowl language is ineffective at communicating clearly with a porpoise.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 16, @05:28PM (3 children)
Won't tolerate?
You ARE tolerating it. All of our laws and treaties are ultimately backed by an implication of violence, often with small arms for individuals and bombs for nations.
Which part of Russia did we bomb? We didn't? You don't say...
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 16, @05:37PM (1 child)
Don't worry, this administration will deliver the worst punishment they can think of. They'll send VP Harris to personally deliver the message.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 16, @06:00PM
This administration has already administered the worst punishment on Russia: they replaced the administration who had their lips glued to Putin's backside.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 16, @05:47PM
Captain Space Force to the rescue!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday November 16, @05:28PM (5 children)
So what is the US gonna so? Send the space shuttle up armed with... Ah yes, the shuttle has been mothballed for quite some time.
Maybe they'll ask Musk to send his rocket up there then. Oh wait, the toilet is broken. And elderly billionaires don't make great space fighters anyway.
So maybe they'll ask Bezos to send his rocket up there instead. Hmm well, he's got the same elderly billionaire crew problem.
Or maybe they'll ask Roscosmos for a ride in their Soyuz to go up there and DEMAND, ABSOLUTELY DEMAND that Russia... Oh well, nevermind that too then.
Here's the reality: until such time as the US has something more substantial than the comical Marvel-like US Space Force [wikipedia.org], they'll sit idly by and do exactly nothing, and Russia will keep doing exactly as they damn well please.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 16, @05:41PM (1 child)
If Russia would vaccinate the missile then all the debris would be magnetized and stick together.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday November 16, @05:43PM
Not to mention, the debris would be easier to track since vaccination gives you 5G GPS implant trackers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 16, @05:43PM
Missile attack any sites launching more missiles against satellites. Though that could start a war... but more likely someone would put the launch site next to a school field trip so the USA gets tricked into blowing up a bunch of kids.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 16, @05:49PM
Anything the US does, the Russians can send up 100 more of these puppies. You don't like that? Another 100. Any more questions?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 16, @06:03PM
Indeed, the one thing we've learned from thousands of years of diplomacy is that the ONLY thing countries can do to each other is military attacks.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 16, @05:36PM (1 child)
Biden gave the go ahead for Russia's gas pipeline to the EU.
Germans will send their money to Russia to build itself up.
Biden is a worthless paper tiger focused on attacking the Americans within his own country, not gonna do shit against other countries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 16, @05:44PM
Let's go Biden!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 16, @06:28PM
Am I only person that thinks it is crazy that is article is from a year ago. I think we'd want to talk about the one yesterday right?