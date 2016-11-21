The recording from the livestream is embedded below for those interested, but some of the key takeaways from today's developer-focused Steam Deck event included:

- Steam Deck will use an immutable root file-system, albeit can be changed for developers/enthusiasts wanting more control over the system state. The immutable root file-system approach is similar to the likes of Fedora Silverblue.

- SteamOS 3.0 will be generally available in due course for those wanting to run the Arch-based Linux distribution on other hardware.

- SteamOS 3.0 is making use of PipeWire.

- Flatpak'ed apps will be supported.

- At least initially the Steam Deck is now making use of a global frame limiter but initially is being left up to the individual games to handle. We'll see how quickly such functionality or so is built into Gamescope.

- The AMD SoC powering the Steam Deck is codenamed "Aerith" and as previously reported is a quad-core Zen 2 design with RDNA2 graphics. The TDP range for Aerith is 4 to 15 Watts. The Steam Deck should support up to two 4K screens at 60Hz via the USB3/DP 1.4 DSC interface.