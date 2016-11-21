Microsoft has fixed a long list of issues impacting Windows 11 in a newly released build for Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels.

Among the significant bugs addressed in Windows 11 Build 22000.346 (KB5007262), Redmond has addressed known issues preventing USB Print devices with support for Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) Over USB from completing the installation and leading to some USB Print installers reporting that they don't printer after they were plugged in.

Another printing issue fixed in today's Windows 11 preview build caused 0x000006e4 (RPC_S_CANNOT_SUPPORT), 0x0000007c (ERROR_INVALID_LEVEL), and 0x00000709 (ERROR_INVALID_PRINTER_NAME) error codes when connecting to remote printers shared on Windows print servers.

This fix is expected to roll out to all impacted Windows 10 and Windows 11 customers during the December 2021 Patch Tuesday.

The originating update for this known issue is the mandatory KB5006670 cumulative update released during the October 2021 Patch Tuesday with security updates for two Windows Print Spooler vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-36970 and CVE-2021-41332).

Since the October Patch Tuesday updates have been released, Windows 10 admins and users have been reporting widespread network printing issues in a 22-page forum topic at BleepingComputer.

Prior to today's update, on Thursday, BleepingComputer also shared a fix for the 0x0000007c printing error allowing users to work around the printing issue.

Microsoft privately distributed the same fix using ADMX installers that added new Windows Registry values, which disabled the problematic changes from October.