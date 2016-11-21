from the use-a-fountain-pen dept.
Using mechanical tools improves our language skills:
Our ability to understand the syntax of complex sentences is one of the most difficult language skills to acquire. In 2019, research had revealed a correlation between being particularly proficient in tool use and having good syntactic ability. A new study, by researchers from Inserm, CNRS, Université Claude Bernard Lyon and Université Lumière Lyon in collaboration with Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, has now shown that both skills rely on the same neurological resources, which are located in the same brain region. Furthermore, motor training using a tool improves our ability to understand the syntax of complex sentences and—vice-versa—syntactic training improves our proficiency in using tools. These findings could be applied clinically to support the rehabilitation of patients having lost some of their language skills. This study is published in November 2021 in the journal Science.
[...] Research suggests that brain areas, which control certain linguistic functions, such as the processing of word meanings, are also involved in controlling fine motor skills. However, brain imaging had not provided evidence of such links between language and the use of tools. Paleo-neurobiology has also shown that the brain regions associated with language had increased in our ancestors during periods of technological boom, when the use of tools became more widespread.
When considering this data, research teams couldn't help wondering: what if the use of certain tools, which involves complex movements, relies on the same brain resources as those mobilized in complex linguistic functions such as syntax?
[...] They discovered for the first time that the handling of the tool and the syntax exercises produced brain activations in common areas, with the same spatial distribution, in a region called the "basal ganglia."
Given that these two skill types use the same brain resources, is it possible to train one in order to improve the other? Does motor training with the mechanical tongs improve the understanding of complex phrases? In the second part of their study, the scientists looked at these issues and showed that this is indeed the case.
Journal Reference:
Tool use and language share syntactic processes and neural patterns in the basal ganglia, Simon Thibault, et. al., Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.abe0874)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 17, @09:58AM
thank you for the submission, I find this subject fascinating.
naturally I have my own theories, but my armchair doesn't make me comfortable enough to share them.
I will say that I suddenly feel a lot better about the room full of legos.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rich on Wednesday November 17, @10:18AM (1 child)
I've always been under the impression that those software developers who play a musical instrument are better at their job, at least on average. That would relate to the language skills and the fine motor skills from the article. I've met exceptions on both sides, one outstandingly good developer didn't play an instrument, and one entry-to-mid-level organ player wasn't really good (but not a total dud either). Yet, if I had to interview a candidate, I definitely would ask about what music they play, requesting an answer as elaborate as possible, and base much of my decision on that answer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 17, @11:11AM
You can also argue that learning to play a musical instrument requires discipline and time and so those that are willing to have the discipline and dedicate the time to learn to play a musical instrument are also more likely to have more discipline and dedicate more time to being better at other things.
They say that you are more likely to be successful if you have a college education. Is the college education what makes you successful or is it your underlying personal characteristics that got you through college that made you successful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 17, @10:19AM (1 child)
It makes sense that if you want to know how to express the usage of something the more familiar you are with that something the better you are able to communicate information about it.
For instance, someone that works on cars is going to be far better than me at communicating what's wrong with my car and what needs to be done to fix it because they have actual experience working on cars. They would also be far better able to ask other mechanics more specific troubleshooting questions and understand the responses.
Of course the brain is going to naturally figure out how to use (or even create) language around the things that you need to do. For instance, if people grew up together speaking no languages originally they will create their own new language to communicate with. The brain is adept at creating language around the things we do and need to communicate. Humans are very social creatures, we work together for the greater good, and (advanced) language is a social construct.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 17, @10:33AM
(same poster)
Not only that but many of those skills are transferable. If you know the various parts of a car and how to communicate what they do and how they work (from experience with working on cars) this could help you understand the different parts of a fan, a bike, and how they work and how to communicate what they do and potentially what's wrong with them since they use similar parts and may, to some extent, require similar tools to fix. You also have a familiarity with different tools and what they do that can be used on things other than cars and bikes.