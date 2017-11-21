from the allegedly-tiktok-tics dept.
The Guardian newspaper reports that Doctors are seeing young adults developing tics and seizures that usually start in childhood, with some people linking it to social media use.
[Michelle] Wacek has up to 20 seizures a day and currently has to use a wheelchair. Like Meg, she is now a TikTok influencer, using her platform to raise awareness of FND [(Functional Neurological Disorder]. "Knowing that I am going through the same crap as other people out there makes me feel better," Wacek says. "Without all these platforms, I would be quite isolated."
This month, Wacek's Facebook groups and online communities lit up. The source: a Wall Street Journal report about the rise in young women developing sudden-onset tics that doctors thought could be linked to TikTok. The article prompted a swift backlash from many in the Tourette's and FND community. "I read the article and thought it was a load of crap," says Wacek. "TikTok is not giving people Tourette's." The fact that she followed Meg before developing tics herself, says Wacek, is a "coincidence".
[...] In August, Brain published a paper with the incendiary headline: "Stop that! It's not Tourette's but a new type of mass sociogenic illness". In it, clinicians from Hannover Medical School in Germany speculated that a mass sociogenic illness (MSI) that resembled Tourette's but was not Tourette's, was spreading among German teenagers. A sociogenic illness, explains researcher Dr Kirsten Müller-Vahl, "is when people who are in close contact develop similar symptoms, but without any underlying cause".
MSI ripples outwards from a "patient zero", infecting the people around that person in waves of anxiety-induced illness. "People now use social media so intensively that it more or less replaces our normal context," says Müller-Vahl. "You can be in close contact with someone via social media, it can be very emotional, and you can identify with that influencer. We believe that spread can happen solely via social media." In this case, Müller-Vahl identifies this patient zero as a German YouTuber, Jan Zimmerman, who has Tourette syndrome and runs a channel with 2.2 million subscribers.
[...] It is widely accepted by experts that tics are "suggestible", meaning that people with tics often trigger new tics in each other. "We know that when people with Tourette's get together in support groups," says Anderson, "they may pick up each other's tics, although it's usually for only a few hours." It is not that TikTok is giving people tics; rather, it may be triggering tics in people who are searching social media for information about their condition. "Social media can't create tics," [Dr Seonaid] Anderson argues. "What it might do is trigger someone who is already susceptible."
"The safety and wellbeing of our community is our priority," a TikTok spokesperson says. "We're consulting with industry experts to better understand this specific experience. We're proud that people living with Tourette syndrome have found a home on TikTok where they can fight stigma, find community and express themselves authentically."
Does social media fry your brains? Was that question insensitive? Has SoylentNews fried our brains?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 17, @12:19PM (2 children)
"Sweet Anita reacts to a dangerous article claiming that children are faking Tourette's Syndrome after watching German YouTuber 'Gewitter Im Kopf'"
I think her humanizing Tourette's allows us to move past applying ridiculous standards for "normal" people to someone suffering from a medical condition.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 17, @12:31PM
I am sympathetic to your post but "normal" does not deserve sarcasm quotes.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday November 17, @12:41PM
I get the impression these articles might be conflating multiple different conditions--the cynic in me says add in social media use and the fact it's affecting young people and you've got a story.
I mean, how likely is one of these mass sociogenic illnesses to cause seizures? I can see that the circumstances could trigger a seizure in an already susceptible individual but then that's a different illness to the MSI so it seems unscientific to conflate the two.
Regarding social media use, it's not surprising at all that it might alter the structure of developing brains (pretty sure we had some articles about that) but there's no mention in this story of any link to that.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday November 17, @12:33PM
Watching video after video of stereotypical WAZZUP-YOUTUBE!!!, fast-paced, fast-talking format, full of unnecessary hand gestures and completely made-up excitement from start to finish, make developing children looking for role-models grow a crooked personality. What a shocker eh?
Here's the cure: turn the fucking internet off and have them spend time with the scouts, practice some sport or do some other normal real-life activity in a normal social setting instead. Duh...