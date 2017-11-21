from the suspiciously-small-sample-size dept.
Study Shows Immune Cells Against Covid-19 Stay High in Number Six Months After Vaccination:
"Previous research has suggested that humoral immune response — where the immune system circulates virus-neutralizing antibodies — can drop off at six months after vaccination, whereas our study indicates that cellular immunity — where the immune system directly attacks infected cells — remains strong," says study senior author Joel Blankson, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "The persistence of these vaccine-elicited T cells, along with the fact that they're active against the delta variant, has important implications for guiding COVID vaccine development and determining the need for COVID boosters in the future."
To reach these findings, Blankson and his colleagues obtained blood from 15 study participants (10 men and five women) at three times: prior to vaccination, between seven and 14 days after their second Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine dose, and six months after vaccination. The median age of the participants was 41 and none had evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.
[...] In their study, Blankson and colleagues found that the number of helper T cells recognizing SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins was extremely low prior to vaccination — with a median of 2.7 spot-forming units (SFUs, the level of which is a measure of T cell frequency) per million peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs, identified as any blood cell with a round nucleus, including lymphocytes). Between 7 and 14 days after vaccination, the T cell frequency rose to a median of 237 SFUs per million PBMCs. At six months after vaccination, the level dropped slightly to a median of 122 SFUs per million PBMCs — a T cell frequency still significantly higher than before vaccination.
The researchers also looked six months after vaccination at the ability of CD4+ T cells to recognize spike proteins atop the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant. They discovered the number of T cells recognizing the delta variant spike protein was not significantly different from that of T cells attuned to the original virus strain's protein.
Journal Reference:
Bezawit A. Woldemeskel, Caroline C. Garliss, Joel N. Blankson. mRNA Vaccine-Elicited SARS-CoV-2-Specific T cells Persist at 6 Months and Recognize the Delta Variant, Clinical Infectious Diseases (DOI: 10.1093/cid/ciab915)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday November 17, @03:27PM
That is great news! The vaccine is effective, and remains effective after six months.
But some "hero doctors" will recommend unproven treatments [arstechnica.com] and their profession will try to
sensorcensor them merely for spreading dangerous misinformation.
The excuse that the vaccine approval was rushed or is insufficiently tested gets weaker every day. As of this morning, googling "number of covid vaccinations worldwide", reveals:
Doses given: 7.56 Billion (worldwide)
Fully vaccinated: 3.23 Billion (worldwide)
% of population fully vaccinated: 41.5% (worldwide)
Googling for "number of covid deaths in us" tells us: 765K.
Googling for "US population" says: 329.5 million
Using a process known as division (because ACs say [citation needed]), this means the fraction of Americans dead from Covid would be 0.002325 which is greater than 1 in 500 Americans dead from Covid.
So for every 500 Americans you see, more than 1 has already died of Covid.
People still think Ivermectin is a treatment (it is not) and end up dying of Covid. No amount of evidence will convince them because they are not open to evidence which enables us to make predictions about likelihood of potential outcomes.
Just FYI.
Use of fowl language is ineffective at communicating clearly with a porpoise.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 17, @03:30PM
Only 15 participants, that seems a bit weak, specifically that for this research participants should have been easy to find.
Also, only 2 vaccines tested, while there's many more.
Smells like they just used some students or family members.