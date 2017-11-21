from the can't-we-all-just-get-along? dept.
From a recent Science Reports paper:
Online debates are often characterised by extreme polarisation and heated discussions among users. The presence of hate speech online is becoming increasingly problematic, making necessary the development of appropriate countermeasures. In this work, we perform hate speech detection on a corpus of more than one million comments on YouTube videos through a machine learning model, trained and fine-tuned on a large set of hand-annotated data.
Our analysis shows that there is no evidence of the presence of "pure haters", meant as active users posting exclusively hateful comments. Moreover, coherently with the echo chamber hypothesis, we find that users skewed towards one of the two categories of video channels (questionable, reliable) are more prone to use inappropriate, violent, or hateful language within their opponents' community.
Interestingly, users loyal to reliable sources use on average a more toxic language than their counterpart. Finally, we find that the overall toxicity of the discussion increases with its length, measured both in terms of the number of comments and time. Our results show that, coherently with Godwin's law, online debates tend to degenerate towards increasingly toxic exchanges of views.
Journal Reference:
Cinelli, M., Pelicon, A., Mozetič, I. et al. Dynamics of online hate and misinformation. [open] Sci Rep 11, 22083 (2021).
DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-01487-w
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @02:15AM (1 child)
As a devotee of science and mainstream publications, let me just say this: FUCK TRUMP, FUCK TRUMPTARDS, FUCK CHUDS, FUCK FLAT EARTHERS, FUCK ANTI-VAXXERS, AND FUCK SCIENCE DENIERS! You all deserve to die! I have facts, truth and logic on my side, something all you morons will never understand!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @02:17AM
Mr. Feelziez before Factzez. How's that 1455 project going?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @02:16AM (1 child)
Just ban progressives from using the interwebz. When you sign up for an ISP account, you answer some simple questions:
1. Are you a communist?
2. Are you a progressive?
3. Are you affiliated with Antifa?
4. Do you know anyone affiliated with Antifa?
5. Do you support the 2nd Amendment as much as you support the 1st Amendment?
6. Do you approve of segregation in our colleges?
7. Do you approve of Critical Race Theory?
8. Did you vote for Sleepy Creepy?
9. Do you love baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie?
10. What is the name of the professional football team representing Washington?
11. What does the 'OK' sign really mean to you?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @02:27AM
Are you Runaway1956, pretending to not be Runaway1956? Gawd, I hate it when he does that! I hate him so much. I hate him in a box, I hate him with a fox. I hate him with a gun, I hate him 'cause he's dumb. I hate him quite impeccably, I hate him for what he's done to she. I hate him for his traitorous behavior, I hate him for wanting to give Trump a wavier. I hate him for what he is, and hate him all up in his. I really hate that Runaway man, I really do, Sam I Am!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday November 18, @02:24AM
Sieg Freud!
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM