Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Nuclear Radiation Used to Transmit Digital Data Wirelessly

posted by janrinok on Thursday November 18, @08:35AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.lancaster.ac.uk/news/nuclear-radiation-used-to-transmit-digital-data-wirelessly

"Engineers have successfully transferred digitally encoded information wirelessly using nuclear radiation instead of conventional technology.

Radio waves and mobile phone signals relies on electromagnetic radiation for communication but in a new development, engineers from Lancaster University in the UK, working with the Jožef Stefan Institute in Slovenia, transferred digitally encoded information using "fast neutrons" instead.

The researchers measured the spontaneous emission of fast neutrons from californium-252, a radioactive isotope produced in nuclear reactors. Modulated emissions were measured using a detector and recorded on a laptop.

Several examples of information, i.e., a word, the alphabet and a random number selected blindly, were encoded serially into the modulation of the neutron field and the output decoded on a laptop which recovered the encoded information on screen. A double-blind test was performed in which a number derived from a random number generator was encoded without prior knowledge of those uploading it, and then transmitted and decoded.

All transmission tests attempted proved to be 100% successful.

Professor Malcolm Joyce of Lancaster University said: "We demonstrate the potential of fast neutron radiation as a medium for wireless communications for applications where conventional electromagnetic transmission is either not feasible or is inherently limited."

Journal Reference:
Nuclear radiation used to transmit digital data wirelessly, (DOI: https://www.lancaster.ac.uk/news/nuclear-radiation-used-to-transmit-digital-data-wirelessly)

Original Submission


«  Open-sourcing of Protein-structure Software is Already Paying Off
Nuclear Radiation Used to Transmit Digital Data Wirelessly | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by surjeon on Thursday November 18, @08:51AM

    by surjeon (9954) on Thursday November 18, @08:51AM (#1197361)

    According to the ycombinator discussion in the original submission, the answers to the two most obvious questions are: a few metres and 1bps (the modulation is mechanical).

(1)