New Iodine-Based Plasma Thruster Tested in Orbit

posted by janrinok on Thursday November 18, @10:14PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

New iodine-based plasma thruster tested in orbit

Freeman and AnonTechie write:

https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/11/new-iodine-based-plasma-thruster-tested-in-orbit/

Most people are probably familiar with iodine through its role as a disinfectant. But if you stayed awake through high school chemistry, then you may have seen a demonstration where powdered iodine was heated. Because its melting and boiling points are very close together at atmospheric pressures, iodine will readily form a purple gas when heated. At lower pressures, it'll go directly from solid to gas, a process called sublimation.

That, as it turns out, could make it the perfect fuel for a form of highly efficient spacecraft propulsion hardware called ion thrusters. While it has been considered a promising candidate for a while, a commercial company called ThrustMe is now reporting that it has demonstrated an iodine-powered ion thruster in space for the first time.

[...] The big downside is that it's corrosive, which forced ThrustMe to use ceramics for most of the material that it would come into contact with.

Journal Reference:
Dmytro Rafalskyi, Javier Martínez Martínez, Lui Habl, et al. In-orbit demonstration of an iodine electric propulsion system [open], Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-04015-y)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 18, @10:39PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 18, @10:39PM (#1197597) Homepage Journal

    Betadine doesn't sting or burn.

    --
    Betadine doesn't sting or burn.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @10:41PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @10:41PM (#1197598)

    There was a purple stain on the hs chem lab ceiling thanks to me.

    • (Score: 2) by sjames on Thursday November 18, @11:26PM

      by sjames (2882) on Thursday November 18, @11:26PM (#1197604) Journal

      My friends and I went a step further and invented the "Purple Haze Grenade". Iodine and aluminum powder wrapped in packing tape with a carefully sealed tube of water in the center. Just slap it against a wall and drop it.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @11:07PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @11:07PM (#1197602)

    Down the perilous path towards the Queller Drive [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @11:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @11:36PM (#1197606)

    They had a segment on it on the most recent (17 Nov) Nature Podcast [nature.com]. (Also a little bit on the most recent efforts to get Hubble back in shape)

