New iodine-based plasma thruster tested in orbit
Most people are probably familiar with iodine through its role as a disinfectant. But if you stayed awake through high school chemistry, then you may have seen a demonstration where powdered iodine was heated. Because its melting and boiling points are very close together at atmospheric pressures, iodine will readily form a purple gas when heated. At lower pressures, it'll go directly from solid to gas, a process called sublimation.
That, as it turns out, could make it the perfect fuel for a form of highly efficient spacecraft propulsion hardware called ion thrusters. While it has been considered a promising candidate for a while, a commercial company called ThrustMe is now reporting that it has demonstrated an iodine-powered ion thruster in space for the first time.
[...] The big downside is that it's corrosive, which forced ThrustMe to use ceramics for most of the material that it would come into contact with.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 18, @10:39PM
Betadine doesn't sting or burn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @10:41PM (1 child)
There was a purple stain on the hs chem lab ceiling thanks to me.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Thursday November 18, @11:26PM
My friends and I went a step further and invented the "Purple Haze Grenade". Iodine and aluminum powder wrapped in packing tape with a carefully sealed tube of water in the center. Just slap it against a wall and drop it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @11:07PM
Down the perilous path towards the Queller Drive [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @11:36PM
They had a segment on it on the most recent (17 Nov) Nature Podcast [nature.com]. (Also a little bit on the most recent efforts to get Hubble back in shape)