They are, scientists believe, our newest lead on dark matter -- perhaps the greatest mystery of the universe. Dark matter quests that hope to unveil the strange, invisible particle or force that somehow binds the cosmos together often reach a wall. Solving the puzzle requires, well, actually... finding dark matter.

So to ensure this innovative hypothesis isn't a dead end, we'd need to locate unseen, miniature versions of black holes. But how? We have enough trouble finding supermassive, visible ones with high-tech equipment tailored to the search.

That's where the moon comes in. "There's this funny estimate that you can do," says Matt Caplan, an assistant professor of physics at Illinois State University and one of the theorists behind the research published in March. Caplan contends that if dark matter can indeed be explained by these tiny black holes, then at some point, they would have punctured the moon.

Yes, you read that correctly: The moon might've been bombarded by atomic-sized black holes. Taking it a step further, the wounds they inflicted should still be up there; if these mini-abysses are proven to exist, dark matter may no longer be an everlasting enigma.

[...] Though finding a submass black hole would be the holy grail for her work, she says finding implications of a potential dark matter black hole would suffice, too. That could be the consequences of dark cooling processes.

"What's interesting about this," she says, "is if you continue not to find something, it's a complementary way to constrain the nature of dark matter."

Essentially, it's a process of elimination.

But even if we can never find it, and it's not atomic-sized black holes slamming into the moon, dark matter's purpose will live on until the end of the universe. Until then, the cosmos will continue to tick along its linear timeline.