Black holes slamming into the moon could end the dark-matter debate:
Circa 14 billion years ago, when the universe's clock began to tick, space was still a tight, blazing hot, frenzied packet of cosmic stuff. Stars were yet to shine, planets hadn't been born, and jittery particles of every shape and size were zipping around at random. It was chaos.
But somewhere amid the lawlessness, in between spirals of stardust, a few minuscule, unstable and hyper-dense pockets of flaming matter might have collapsed. And if they did, scientists believe they would've dotted the early universe with clusters of black holes even smaller than atoms.
Don't let these petite spheres of doom fool you. A black hole half the size of a golf ball would have a mass equivalent to Earth's. Even microscopic black holes, with masses comparable to asteroids, would've unceasingly sucked in and destroyed everything along their path.
Slowly, as the universe progressed, swarms of them would have seen planetary systems rise and fall, and billions of years ago there's a fair chance they'd have even whizzed through our corner of the cosmos. Eventually, these mini black holes would've sailed away from each other. But if they did exist, experts think they'd still be roaming in and around the galaxies right this second.
They are, scientists believe, our newest lead on dark matter -- perhaps the greatest mystery of the universe. Dark matter quests that hope to unveil the strange, invisible particle or force that somehow binds the cosmos together often reach a wall. Solving the puzzle requires, well, actually... finding dark matter.
So to ensure this innovative hypothesis isn't a dead end, we'd need to locate unseen, miniature versions of black holes. But how? We have enough trouble finding supermassive, visible ones with high-tech equipment tailored to the search.
That's where the moon comes in. "There's this funny estimate that you can do," says Matt Caplan, an assistant professor of physics at Illinois State University and one of the theorists behind the research published in March. Caplan contends that if dark matter can indeed be explained by these tiny black holes, then at some point, they would have punctured the moon.
Yes, you read that correctly: The moon might've been bombarded by atomic-sized black holes. Taking it a step further, the wounds they inflicted should still be up there; if these mini-abysses are proven to exist, dark matter may no longer be an everlasting enigma.
[...] Though finding a submass black hole would be the holy grail for her work, she says finding implications of a potential dark matter black hole would suffice, too. That could be the consequences of dark cooling processes.
"What's interesting about this," she says, "is if you continue not to find something, it's a complementary way to constrain the nature of dark matter."
Essentially, it's a process of elimination.
But even if we can never find it, and it's not atomic-sized black holes slamming into the moon, dark matter's purpose will live on until the end of the universe. Until then, the cosmos will continue to tick along its linear timeline.
Hawking radiation. And other things too.
Dark matter didn't only exist in the early universe, it still exists today. The amount of dark matter doesn't seem to be increasing or decreasing very much. Black holes have an annoying property of either accumulating or emitting mass. If the temperature of their Hawking radiation is greater than the temperature of the CMB, they emit it, otherwise they accumulate it. (Or rather, they always both emit and accumulate, but the temperature determines which one dominates).
Today, any black hole with mass about equal to the Moon or less will lose mass to Hawking radiation. Black holes of roughly asteroid mass or smaller would have completely evaporated by now. Black holes in between those sizes would be shining brightly because of their Hawking radiation. Not as bright as a star, but bright enough to see, if they were whizzing through the Solar System. And if they were much more massive than that, we could detect them by their gravitational effects. And, of course, there's no explanation on offer for what could have formed all these macroscopic but less-than-stellar-mass black holes.
Basically, MACHOs just don't work, which is why everyone is looking at WIMPs (or trying to change the law of gravity).