Ultra Low Power FPGA - Less Than $0.50 in Volume

posted by janrinok on Thursday November 18, @04:47PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The latest offering of FPGAs may have just been announced.

The ForgeFPGA devices will provide dramatic cost savings versus other alternatives, including non-FPGA designs. By providing a high level of integration, they reduce overall board and system costs. Their projected price in volume of well under US$ 0.50, opens up applications that previously couldn't use FPGAs due to cost constraints, including high-volume consumer and IoT applications.

The ForgeFPGA Family will serve applications that require less than 5,000 gates of logic, with initial device sizes of 1K and 2K Look Up Tables (LUTs). Standby power of less than 20 microamps is projected for the first devices, about half the power of competing devices. Users will be able to download the development software at no cost and with no license fees. The software offers two development modes to accommodate both new and experienced FPGA developers: a "macrocell mode" that uses a schematic capture-based development flow, and an "HDL" mode that provides a familiar Verilog environment for FPGA veterans.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 18, @05:00PM

    Anybody experienced with the software [dialog-semiconductor.com] who'd care to comment?

