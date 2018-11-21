from the when-burnouts-end-in-lithium-fires dept.
But there are many other electric vehicle (EV) racing events popping-up across the country that are showcasing and championing important advances in EV technology.
Formula E has been around for years, but a flood of newer EV racing events have lately zoomed into view.
Others include the Extreme E race series, which launched earlier this year. In it, electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) compete in a series of off-road events. And in 2022, SuperCharge will bring EV racing to city streets around the world.
Battery life, safety, and weight are three dimensions that EV racers are focused on to give them a competitive edge.
But mostly battery life -- Ed. (yeah, yeah, that belongs in the comments - shut up!).
Anyway, plenty of variants available - including 2-wheeled ones. That might be what powers your sit-on lawnmower in a few years.
Anonymous Coward on Friday November 19, @05:34PM
https://futurism.com/the-byte/electric-car-batteries-hellscape [futurism.com]
EV's are White Supremacy.
Anonymous Coward on Friday November 19, @05:37PM
Mining anything has been hell in the Congo. Never heard of conflict diamonds?
Immerman on Friday November 19, @05:58PM
One of the most disappointing things to me about Formula E was that all the cars had to use basically the same hardware. Arguably useful for cultivating interest (and training drivers) to the differences in electric racing, but utterly worthless for actually driving improvement of the technology the way Formula 1 racing does for ICE cars.
Give me races where the teams can go nuts within certain broad requirements (size, mass, etc). Then every trick they come up with to give themselves an edge over the competition has the potential to trickle down to the commercial EV market.