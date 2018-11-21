But there are many other electric vehicle (EV) racing events popping-up across the country that are showcasing and championing important advances in EV technology.

Formula E has been around for years, but a flood of newer EV racing events have lately zoomed into view.

Others include the Extreme E race series, which launched earlier this year. In it, electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) compete in a series of off-road events. And in 2022, SuperCharge will bring EV racing to city streets around the world.