Microsoft is no longer bringing x64 emulation to Windows 10 on ARM
Last December, Microsoft announced that it would bring x64 emulation to Windows 10 on ARM, a feature missing from the fledgling OS. Windows 10 on ARM already supported x86 emulation but making sure you have a 32-bit installer is not ideal. Initially, Microsoft brought x64 emulation to the Windows Insider Program, although you need a preview version of the Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver for some ARM machines that supported Windows 10 ARM.
Since then, Microsoft has released Windows 11, including an ARM version. For some reason, the company has now decided to quietly drop any intentions of integrating x64 emulation within Windows 10 on ARM. Inexplicably, it only confirmed this change in a Windows Blogs post where most people would miss it.
Windows Insider blog. Also at The Verge.
Previously: Microsoft Document Details Windows 10 on ARM Limitations
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday November 19, @08:24PM
What is the point of running Windows on ARM anyway, that you can buy a laptop that runs on less power when you're using it?
32-bit installers are everywhere unless you want something from like the last 5 years, aren't they? You're complaining because you're on a platform Windows wasn't designed for, and they provide you with emulation, but it's not the right kind of emulation! "I ordered this pizza with frosting on it and they were all 'we don't do that' but after I bitched them out for twenty minutes they finally gave up and went to the bakery next door and frosted it. But when I got it home it had vanilla frosting on it, not chocolate! UGGH these total assholes!!1!"
Shockingly, they probably don't want to keep spending man-hours on niche stuff like this for 10 when 11 is coming out soon.
Because 99.9% of Windows users don't give a fuck about this, probably?
Somebody here can probably explain to me why this matters, but this whole article comes off as incredibly entitled whining.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"