from the is-it-cost-effective dept.
This paper is from 2017, however, I found it interesting and thought our community would also find this worthy of discussion ...
Have you ever wondered if there is a correlation between a computer's energy consumption and the choice of programming languages? Well, a group Portuguese university researchers did and set out to quantify it. Their 2017 research paper entitled Energy Efficiency across Programming Languages / How Do Energy, Time, and Memory Relate? may have escaped your attention, as it did ours.
The team used a collection of ten standard algorithms from the Computer Language Benchmarks Game project (formerly known as The Great Computer Language Shootout) as the basis for their evaluations.
Last year they updated the functional language results, and all the setups, benchmarks, and collected data can be found here. Check out the paper for more details. Have your choice of programming language ever been influenced by energy consumption?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 20, @10:18PM (1 child)
You can see them when you're driving...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 20, @10:48PM
aristarchus can't see to drive at night, and hasn't been able to for decades
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 20, @10:24PM (1 child)
Another worthless comparison.
There is one 1 green language. Native assembler period.
C is waste of time unless using PDO-11 that directly supports 1/2 of items addressing base functionas. C was written to help migrate a ASM to another system.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 20, @10:42PM
I disagree, and your post is a great example of a logical fallacy that I don't know the name of (other than "sweeping generalizations stated as absolute all-encompassing truth").
Native assembler has the potential to be more efficient, but that is very dependent on the programmer's ability.
C compiler optimizations will often, maybe almost always, yield better code, esp. for bigger complex projects.
Years ago I learned to have the compiler spit out the assembler code that I (and others) then examined, made some C changes, compiled again, etc., and got the best results.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 20, @10:36PM (2 children)
We, meaning non-programmers, should search out programs written in C or C++? We should avoid programs written in php etc? I've never used this site for that purpose, but I suppose it could help - https://alternativeto.net/ [alternativeto.net]
We already know to avoid javascript. Java doesn't look as bad as I expected. Ruby, Lua, Python, and Perl all look bad - unless I'm reading the comparisons upside down.
Seriously, give us something useful for non-programmers here!
👌 Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. - Kenosha Jury
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday November 20, @10:38PM (1 child)
None of it matters. A new computer will be 50% more energy efficient in a couple of years.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 20, @10:47PM
That's not much of an answer. We are already hearing from Muckrosloth that 80% or more modern computers aren't good enough to run Windows 11. And, 100% of older computers are just junk. Microsoft may be the worst offender in that respect, but each generation of Linux follows a similar course, even if years behind Microsoft. It's too much trouble, but I'd like to dig out an old 386, and see how well various distros run on it. Apple seems to have remained pretty stable in that respect for years, but they've created their own silicon, which seems to run circles around Intel's recent offerings. (I can't really vouch for that, I don't have any Apple chips to play with.)
So, for all the millions of computer users out there, is it safe to assume that we want C and C++ programs for our aging equipment?
👌 Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. - Kenosha Jury
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 20, @10:42PM
Lick my plump stump