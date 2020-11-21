Stories
Hubble Telescope Captures Cosmic Remains of Unusual White Dwarf Supernova

posted by FatPhil on Monday November 22, @05:17AM
MrPlow writes:

The shredded remains of a stellar explosion glow bright red in a stunning new photo from the Hubble Space Telescope.

The vibrant cosmic ribbons of gas are the result of an explosion of a white dwarf star that reached the end of its life, also known as a Type 1a supernova. This supernova remnant, officially known as DEM L249, is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), which is a satellite dwarf galaxy of the Milky Way and among the closest galaxies to Earth.

Hubble snapped this new photo of DEM L249 while surveying the LMC in search of surviving stellar companions of white dwarf stars that had already exploded, according to a statement from NASA.

Source: https://www.space.com/hubble-telescope-white-dwarf-supernova-image

