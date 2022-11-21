New homes and buildings in England will be required by law to install electric vehicle charging points from next year, the prime minister is set to announce.
The government said the move will see up to 145,000 charging points installed across the country each year.
New-build supermarkets, workplaces and buildings undergoing major renovations will also come under the new law.
The move comes as the UK aims to switch to electric cars, with new petrol and diesel cars sales banned from 2030.
A turkey in every pot, and a charge point in every garage...
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Tuesday November 23, @12:40AM (1 child)
I like the style of the Tesla, but have zero interest in “self driving” cars, both because we are simply a long way off from an adequate level of safety, and I actually enjoy driving. With electric being the future, it’s time to revisit *modern* nuclear energy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 23, @12:58AM
Interesting but will you be visiting Peppa Pig World? [metro.co.uk]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Spamalope on Tuesday November 23, @12:56AM
There were just news stories about power grid problems in New England. Add up fast charger current x 2 cars a house and where does that leave you? Now try a house with driving teenagers.
Where is the plan to build the power plants needed? Nuke plants to be green, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 23, @12:57AM (2 children)
This is typical of british lawmaking, as expertly explained in Yes, Minister.
"Something must be done! This is something, therefore we must do it."
The housing stock in the UK is inadequate, and wrapped up in a vast number of idiotic limitations, regulations and processes. Now they've just added one to the tottering pile that is mostly of interest to the well-to-do bourgeoisie, and those who would dictate to them.
But the UK government is made up of long-standing experts in the fine art of doing things that sounded like good ideas after half a dozen pints.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday November 23, @01:06AM
As long as there's money to be made for the politicians, or their friends / relations / donors, why would they care?
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday November 23, @01:17AM
"Well that's a very brave decision Minister."
"IS IT???!!??" with horrified look on his face.
"Yes, Minister...."
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---