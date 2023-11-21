Stories
Windows on ARM Laptops Reportedly Hamstrung by Qualcomm, but That Might Soon Change

posted by janrinok on Tuesday November 23, @05:12PM
aristarchus writes:

Gizmodo says:

Let your Mac-owning friends boast all they want about the blinding speeds of Apple's new M-series chips, because who needs fast performance when you have freedom of choice? That's one of the benefits of buying a PC—or at least, it's supposed to be.

It turns out Microsoft might have been restricting the hardware powering certain Windows 11 laptops. According to XDA Developers, ARM-based Windows devices have only been powered by one brand of processor because of an exclusive deal between Microsoft and Qualcomm.

Want Windows on ARM laptop without a Qualcomm chip? Sorry, it doesn't exist. At least, not yet. Multiple people familiar with the deal told XDA that the agreement between these tech giants is "set to expire soon," but a specific timeline was not given.

[...] That certainly isn't due to a lack of trying. Microsoft announced Windows on ARM in 2016 with the ability to run 32-bit, x86 apps via an emulator. A few years later, the company launched the Surface Pro X, an ARM-based version of its Surface Pro tablets running on a custom version of the Snapdragon 8cx SoC. It was critically panned for being overpriced and underpowered, along with software compatibility issues. Microsoft addressed that last issue recently by bringing 64-bit, x84 emulation to Windows 11 (but abandoned plans to do so for Windows 10).

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday November 23, @05:17PM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Tuesday November 23, @05:17PM (#1198946) Journal

    This "secret" exclusivity deal [macrumors.com] prevented Windows on Apple M1 [soylentnews.org] from being a thing, and generally locked Windows on ARM onto a few underpowered, overpriced Qualcomm chips like the Snapdragon 8cx, 8c, and 7c.

    Going forward we could see Windows 11 running on MediaTek ARM chips [theregister.com], and Qualcomm's hyped Nuvia acquisition [anandtech.com] could result in much better ARM chips capable of competing with Apple on performance/efficiency around 2023. Because apparently these companies have to hire ex-Apple engineers to make a decent ARM chip.

    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday November 23, @05:49PM

    by Gaaark (41) on Tuesday November 23, @05:49PM (#1198956) Journal

    Isn't Windows dead yet?
    Cue the Monty Python jokes, but .....SERIOUSLY! LET. IT. DIE!

    --- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 23, @05:58PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 23, @05:58PM (#1198961) Journal

    So wait . . . um . . . Microsoft is now letting a third party be responsible for Windows being hamstrung?

    I thought Microsoft reserved that privilege to itself?

    I notice that for each booster shot, they use a fresh needle?!? Don't they know about re-usable boosters?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 23, @06:07PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 23, @06:07PM (#1198965)

      Outsourcing.

  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday November 23, @06:28PM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Tuesday November 23, @06:28PM (#1198975) Journal

    I am looking forward for Windows 11-12 on RISC-V. That will be fun.

    Seriously, RISC-V is declared a national hardware platform by government of India. That's done by law. Several smaller countries already followed.
    As with national fabrication facilities emerge in India, it's going to RISC-V become obligatory in government IT sector everywhere, sooner or later.

    Could Microsoft afford to ignore a billion devices sized market cap? I bet no, the greed will drive them to it.
    Lazy Apple will follow the greed later.

    The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
