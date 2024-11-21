Stories
Apple Sues NSO Group for Providing Software to Hack iPhones

posted by janrinok on Wednesday November 24, @06:05PM
fliptop writes:

Apple sues company known for hacking iPhones on behalf of governments

Apple on Tuesday sued NSO Group, an Israeli firm that sells software to government agencies and law enforcement that enables them to hack iPhones and read the data on them, including messages and other communications:

Earlier this year, Amnesty International said it discovered recent-model iPhones belonging to journalists and human rights lawyers that had been infected with NSO Group malware called Pegasus.

Apple is seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using Apple software, services, or devices. It's also seeking damages over $75,000.

[...] NSO Group software permits "attacks, including from sovereign governments that pay hundreds of millions of dollars to target and attack a tiny fraction of users with information of particular interest to NSO's customers," Apple said in the lawsuit filed in federal court in the Northern District of California, saying that it is not "ordinary consumer malware."

Also at The Guardian.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday November 24, @06:13PM (1 child)

    by PiMuNu (3823) on Wednesday November 24, @06:13PM (#1199253)

    Why only $75k? That's peanuts. Shouldn't Apple try to sue them into oblivion?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 24, @06:47PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 24, @06:47PM (#1199274)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 24, @06:59PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 24, @06:59PM (#1199283)

(1)