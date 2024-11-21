from the Andromeda-Strain dept.
Space Biosecurity: Scientists Warn That Alien Organisms on Earth May Become a Reality Stranger Than Fiction:
Scientists warn, without good biosecurity measures 'alien organisms' on Earth may become a reality stranger than fiction.
Published in international journal BioSciences, a team of scientists, including Dr. Phill Cassey, Head of the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Adelaide, are calling for greater recognition of the biosecurity risks ahead of the space industry.
"In addition to government-led space missions, the arrival of private companies such as SpaceX has meant there are now more players in space exploration than ever before," said Associate Professor Cassey.
"We need to take action now to mitigate those risks."
Space biosecurity concerns itself with both the transfer of organisms from Earth to space (forward contamination) and vice-versa (backward contamination). While the research points out that at present the risk of alien organisms surviving the journey is low, it's not impossible.
Dr. Cassey said: "Risks that have low probability of occurrence, but have the potential for extreme consequences, are at the heart of biosecurity management. Because when things go wrong, they go really wrong."
Journal Reference:
Ricciardi, Anthony, Cassey, Phillip, Leuko, Stefan, et al. Planetary Biosecurity: Applying Invasion Science to Prevent Biological Contamination from Space Travel, BioScience (DOI: 10.1093/biosci/biab115)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 24, @03:27PM (2 children)
When man stumbles over some biological threat in space, he will bring it right straight back to earth. The talking heads in MSM media will tell us that it would be racisss to abandon the infected individuals out there in space, and that we need to hug a spaceman to get over our racisss attitudes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 24, @03:29PM
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Wednesday November 24, @03:52PM
When man stumbles over some batological threat in a cave, he will bring it straight back out to the surface. The talking heads in MSM media will tell us that it would be racisss to abandon the infected individuals in the cave, and that we need to hug a caveman to get over our racisss attitudes.
FTFY, *cough*.