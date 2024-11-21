https://www.os2museum.com/wp/the-secret-history-of-atapi/
The other day I asked myself a seemingly trivial question: What was the first ATAPI CD-ROM drive and when was it available? Given that ATAPI was a major technology which instantly obsoleted all proprietary CD-ROM interfaces and made SCSI much less desirable, one might expect that there would have been some press releases touting the advantages of the new technology, articles describing the whys and wherefores, but… nope. There is nothing.
In 1993, CD-ROM drives used either SCSI or one of several proprietary interfaces, the major amongst those being Matsushita/Panasonic, Mitsumi, Philips, and Sony. In 1995, the proprietary interfaces were effectively gone and most new CD-ROM drives used the ATAPI interface. Something clearly happened in 1994, but exactly what, when, and how—that’s something of a mystery.
[Ed. note: As one who was around when this happened, I found it to be a detailed and fascinating read! Unfortunately, it was years later when I could afford my first CD-ROM. Who else here has experience from those early days? --martyb]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 25, @04:52PM
cuz i need the fiber but i loves da sugar what ya gonna do huh?
you feel me?
Gnome sayin?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday November 25, @05:05PM (2 children)
I had to burn a bootable CD in the early-mid 90s. We were on the second floor of a 2 story building. Learned lots of lessons trying to burn a CD. Put the machine with the burner on some foam rubber to minimize vibrations, else the CD burned bad. Don't start a burn until after hours because someone walking in the hallway resulted in a bad burn. Delay the start of the burn to give me time to exit and close the door. Hope a truck didn't drive down the road 50 yards away.
The file format, boot code, and all the executable code (don't even remember what it was) was easy peazy. Actually burning a bootable CD was a nightmare.
When one door closes another one opens. Other than that it's a pretty good car.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 25, @05:15PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 25, @05:40PM
Don't you mean caddy loading drives?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday November 25, @05:09PM
AMICA was what you wanted.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 25, @05:27PM
Should have searched IDE, it was IDE vs SCSI in the consumer mind