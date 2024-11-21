from the how-many-of-these-do-you-recognize? dept.
Retrotechtacular: Office Equipment From The 1940s:
If you can’t imagine writing a letter on a typewriter and putting it in a mailbox, then you take computers for granted. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. More niche applications begat niche machines, and a number of them are on display in this film that the Computer History Archives Project released last month. Aside from the File-o-matic Desk, the Addressograph, or the Sound Scriber, there a number of other devices that give us a peek into a bygone era.
YouTube has a 17m00s video by IBM demonstrating many of these in use.