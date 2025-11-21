Samsung Officially Announces $17 Billion Advanced Semiconductor Site in Texas – Facility to Span More Than 5 Million Square Meters
After multiple reports and of course, surveying various locations in the U.S., Samsung has officially announced that Taylor, Texas[*], is the location of the Korean giant's $17 billion advanced chip manufacturing facility. The company states that the new hub will boost production of various semiconductor solutions that will be found in next-generation solutions, including smartphones.
[...] The Korean tech behemoth says that groundbreaking will begin in the first half of 2022, with operations expected to start in the second half of 2024. Unfortunately, this timeline means that this chip manufacturing hub will not be one of the locations where Samsung will mass produce its 3nm wafers, as a previous report states that mass production of this advanced process will commence in the first half of 2022.
[*] Taylor, Texas on Wikipedia.
Texas To Get Multiple New Fabs as Samsung and TI to Spend $47 Billion on New Facilities
After a year of searching for the right place of its new U.S. fab, Samsung this week announced that it would build a fab near Taylor, Texas. The company will invest $17 billion in the new semiconductor fabrication plant and will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives from local and state authorities. Separately, Texas authorities have announced that Texas Instruments intend to spend $30 billion on new fabs in the state, as well.
[...] The Governor of Texas recently announced the Texas Instruments was planning to build several new 300-mm fabs near Sherman[**]. In total, TI intends to build as many as four wafer fabrication facilities in the region over coming decades and the cumulative investments are expected to total $30 billion as fabs will be eventually upgraded.
Texas Instruments itself [has] yet have to formally announce its investments plans, but the announcement by the governor Greg Abbot indicates that the principal decisions have been made and now TI needs to finalize the details.
[**] Sherman, Texas on Wikipedia.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Friday November 26, @02:08AM (1 child)
any bets on how much actually ends up being spent in Texas, and how much 'tax incentive' money moves out of Texas?
Will there be a factory, at all?
“I've learned from experience that asking politely never works unless you have the upper hand.” Daisuke Aramaki, GIS:SAC
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 26, @02:24AM
The U.S. wants fabs, and it will get them. I don't know what kind of fabs TI is building though.
That is fortunate if it means a more advanced node than Samsung "3nm".
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 26, @02:29AM (1 child)
Water was precious there to begin with.
Pray for annual hurricane rainstorms - yous will die from either flood or draught.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 26, @02:41AM
Even Tatooine has fabs.