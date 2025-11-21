Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Ultrahard Diamond Glass Synthesized

posted by martyb on Saturday November 27, @01:32AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the hard-work-pays-off dept.
Science

takyon writes:

New Ultrahard Diamond Glass Synthesized

Carnegie's Yingwei Fei and Lin Wang were part of an international research team that synthesized a new ultrahard form of carbon glass with a wealth of potential practical applications for devices and electronics. It is the hardest known glass with the highest thermal conductivity among all glass materials. Their findings are published in Nature.

[...] Because of its extremely high melting point, it's impossible to use diamond as the starting point to synthesize diamond-like glass. However, the research team, led by Jilin University's Bingbing Liu and Mingguang Yao—a former Carnegie visiting scholar—made their breakthrough by using a form of carbon composed of 60 molecules arranged to form a hollow ball. Informally called a buckyball, this Nobel Prize-winning material was heated just enough to collapse its soccer-ball-like structure to induce disorder before turning the carbon to crystalline diamond under pressure.

The team used a large-volume multi-anvil press to synthesize the diamond-like glass. The glass is sufficient large for characterization. Its properties were confirmed using a variety of advanced, high-resolution techniques for probing atomic structure.

Journal Reference:
Yuchen Shang, Zhaodong Liu, Jiajun Dong, et al. Ultrahard bulk amorphous carbon from collapsed fullerene, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03882-9)

Original Submission


«  Amazon Prime's TV Series Based on "The Wheel of Time" Novels
New Ultrahard Diamond Glass Synthesized | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 27, @01:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 27, @01:35AM (#1199869)

    I cut that thing with my extra hard ...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 27, @02:04AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 27, @02:04AM (#1199873)

    So I suppose we'll be leaving for practicable purposes, non-biodegradable and indestructible screens in landfills or littered that will last until the sun explodes. At least until we get hologram projection and neurolink up and running..

(1)