SpaceX's Starlink Will Make Life Hell for Astronomers Like Me. Telescopes on the Moon Could Help Fix That.:
This "mega-constellation" of Starlink satellites is the brainchild of Elon Musk's company SpaceX. Their plan is something straight out of science fiction: put 42,000 satellites into orbit, and broadcast wireless internet to anyone and everyone, all of the time. Early reviews have been... less than stellar ("unreliable, inconsistent, and foiled by even the merest suggestion of trees", said The Verge). But the tech will no doubt improve. Like it or not, ubiquitous Starlink internet is coming.
There's also no reason to think that SpaceX is the only player in town. A number of other companies and countries are all planning their own satellite mega-constellations, from Amazon (3,236 satellites as part of Project Kuiper), OneWeb, and Boeing, to China's ambitious plan for a 13,000-strong swarm.
Astronomers like myself have been less than enthusiastic about the prospect of a night sky full of artificial satellites. Our most sensitive telescopes are designed to pick up the unimaginably faint signals from planets orbiting distant stars, and galaxies billions of years in the past. How did the first galaxies form after the Big Bang? How fast is the universe expanding? Are there any dangerous asteroids that might crash into Earth? Having tens of thousands of satellites criss-crossing the sky and obscuring the view is going to make answering these questions more difficult.
This is going to be a serious problem for some future projects. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory is an upcoming telescope, located under Chile's dark skies, that will have the unprecedented ability to photograph the entire sky every few nights.
[...] It will also be severely impacted by satellite constellations. The telescope is sensitive enough to observe some of the faintest visible signals imaginable, with an extremely wide view of the sky. But that also means that satellite trails that cross its view show up as awful wide streaks that ruin the image. Up to a third of all the data taken by the telescope could be seriously affected, hampering its ability to study everything from near-Earth asteroids to the distant universe.
SpaceX has made some effort to dim their satellites—but even the new black-painted versions, called DarkSat, are still pretty bright (they "do not achieve the brightness goals recommended," according to the International Astronomical Union). And even if SpaceX plays nice with astronomers, the orbital gold-rush is only just getting started. We could have more than 100,000 satellites in orbit around Earth within the next 10 years.
[...] This is a tragedy: The sight of our universe, in all its splendor, is nothing less than a shared human birthright. But there are other worlds, and other skies. And the clearest, most pristine sky of all is waiting for us on the silent surface of the moon. We just need to take that one small step.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 27, @06:27AM
Now they're polluting space, and it will make our future there perilous. Micro sattelite swarms are basically a guarantee of future space junk.
(Score: 1) by Frigatebird on Saturday November 27, @06:37AM
Only solution, all amateur astronomers need to switch from finder scopes or red-dot or Telradish devices, to full on, full power laser devices. Ones with enough power to gently nudge any capitalist internet provider out of its assigned orbit. If only I could do this on a terrestrial basis! Comcast, feel my photons!