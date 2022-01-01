Sipeed recently tweeted a short video depicting its RISC-V RV64-powered smartphone prototype running Android 10. If all goes well, the Chinese company expects to release the first commercial models in 2022.

[...] The flexibility and ease of development brought on by the latest iterations of the RISC-V ISA have also been noticed by Intel and Apple recently, but this architecture seems more appealing to Chinese tech producers that intend to cut ties with the Western world and reduce reliance on US-owned patents as much as possible. To this effect, Alibaba already managed to port Android 10 on RISC-V about a year ago via the T-Head XuanTie board. More recently, Sipeed tweeted a video of what looks to be an Android 10 device with a 7-inch touchscreen powered by the XuanTie C901 board.