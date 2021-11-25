IKEA has furnished and is renting out a 10 m2 apartment in central Tokyo for about a dollar per month. It's clearly a gimmick of sorts as the furniture in the apartment are worth a lot more then that. Still looking at the pictures it looks like living in a nicely furnished prison cell, that is also very high (floor to ceiling). Any takers for such compact living? I dont think climbing around on ladders to get around is for me.

It seems very futuristic though; it is a staple of sci-fi to pack people like sardines in a can (Ripley's apartment in aliens, 5th element etc., etc.)

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/11/25/business/ikea-japan-tokyo-tiny-apartment-scli-intl/index.html

https://www.ikea.com/jp/ja/campaigns/ca00-tiny-homes-pub616dcf20