Compact Compact Living

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday November 28, @04:17PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the vertical-living dept.
/dev/random

looorg writes:

IKEA has furnished and is renting out a 10 m2 apartment in central Tokyo for about a dollar per month. It's clearly a gimmick of sorts as the furniture in the apartment are worth a lot more then that. Still looking at the pictures it looks like living in a nicely furnished prison cell, that is also very high (floor to ceiling). Any takers for such compact living? I dont think climbing around on ladders to get around is for me.

It seems very futuristic though; it is a staple of sci-fi to pack people like sardines in a can (Ripley's apartment in aliens, 5th element etc., etc.)

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/11/25/business/ikea-japan-tokyo-tiny-apartment-scli-intl/index.html
https://www.ikea.com/jp/ja/campaigns/ca00-tiny-homes-pub616dcf20

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 28, @04:32PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 28, @04:32PM (#1200249)

    As housing costs skyrocket under capitalism, tiny green homes is all you'll be able to afford.

    The green part that usually goes along with is just PR. They don't actually give a flying fuck about the environment. I'm surprised this one doesn't have green attached to it, so I figured I'd do the needful. Ikea link is torwalled.

    Eating bugs remains the most hilarious to me, when even getting a tiny packet of bugs as a salad topping costs as much as a big juicy steak.

