from the vertical-living dept.
IKEA has furnished and is renting out a 10 m2 apartment in central Tokyo for about a dollar per month. It's clearly a gimmick of sorts as the furniture in the apartment are worth a lot more then that. Still looking at the pictures it looks like living in a nicely furnished prison cell, that is also very high (floor to ceiling). Any takers for such compact living? I dont think climbing around on ladders to get around is for me.
It seems very futuristic though; it is a staple of sci-fi to pack people like sardines in a can (Ripley's apartment in aliens, 5th element etc., etc.)
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/11/25/business/ikea-japan-tokyo-tiny-apartment-scli-intl/index.html
https://www.ikea.com/jp/ja/campaigns/ca00-tiny-homes-pub616dcf20
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 28, @04:32PM
As housing costs skyrocket under capitalism, tiny green homes is all you'll be able to afford.
The green part that usually goes along with is just PR. They don't actually give a flying fuck about the environment. I'm surprised this one doesn't have green attached to it, so I figured I'd do the needful. Ikea link is torwalled.
Eating bugs remains the most hilarious to me, when even getting a tiny packet of bugs as a salad topping costs as much as a big juicy steak.