from the you-are-what-you-eat dept.
Insulin in the Brain Influences Dopamine Levels:
Worldwide, more and more people are developing obesity and type 2 diabetes. Studies show that the brain plays an important role in causing these diseases. Dopamine is the most important neurotransmitter for the reward system. The hormone insulin is released after eating and regulates the metabolism in the human body (homeostatic system). It is not yet known how these two systems interact. However, changes in these systems have been linked to obesity and diabetes. In the current study, researchers from the Institute of Diabetes Research and Metabolic Diseases (IDM) of Helmholtz Zentrum München at the University of Tübingen, a partner of the DZD, and Tübingen University Hospital (Innere IV, Director: Prof. Andreas Birkenfeld) examined how the two systems interact specifically in the reward center of the brain, the striatum[*].
"Our eating behavior is regulated by the interaction between the reward system and homeostatic systems. Studies indicate that insulin also acts in dopamine-driven reward centers in the brain. It has also been shown that obesity leads to changes in the signaling of the brain that have a negative effect on the glucose metabolism in the whole body," said first author Stephanie Kullmann. "We now wanted to decipher the interaction between the two systems in humans and find out how insulin regulates the dopamine system."
[...] Analysis of the study showed that the intranasal administration of insulin lowered dopamine levels and led to changes in the brain's network structure. "The study provides direct evidence of how and where in the brain signals triggered after eating – such as insulin release and the reward system – interact," said Professor Martin Heni, last author of the study, summarizing the results. "We were able to show that insulin is able to decrease dopamine levels in the striatum in normal-weight individuals. The insulin-dependent change in dopamine levels was also associated with functional connectivity changes in whoe-brain networks. Changes in this system may be an important driver of obesity and related diseases."
[*] Striatum at Wikipedia.
Journal Reference:
Stephanie Kullmann, Dominik Blum, Benjamin Assad, et al. Central Insulin Modulates Dopamine Signaling in the Human Striatum, The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism (DOI: 10.1210/clinem/dgab410)
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday November 28, @09:06PM (1 child)
Wonder how that dovetails with this correlation [independent.co.uk] of being fat and happy.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday November 28, @10:08PM
Cognitive control is vastly over-estimated. People mostly do what feels good / avoid what feels bad. If you're in a torture room and standing on principles to not reveal a secret, you might well die before telling, but that's a single-purpose mission, not the chaotic complexity of daily life and all the decisions you normally make, consciously and unconsciously.
John Galt is a selfish crybaby [huffpost.com].
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday November 28, @09:46PM
Is that e before s except after n?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---