Health officials in Europe are pleading for people to adopt more health precautions as the region grapples with its most dramatic surge of COVID-19 cases yet in the pandemic.

Cases have been skyrocketing across the European region since the start of October, with cases rising from around 130,000 per day to the current all-time high of more than 330,000 per day. For the week ending November 21, the region of 53 countries—including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Russia, and several countries in Central Asia—reported 2,427,657 new cases, representing 67 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported globally.

The region also accounted for 57 percent of all COVID-19 deaths worldwide, with 29,465 deaths in the week ending on November 21, according to a weekly report by the World Health Organization. During the week, daily COVID-19 deaths increased to close to 4,200, doubling from 2,100 daily deaths seen at the end of September, the WHO noted.

The countries now seeing the highest numbers of new cases per day are Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and Turkey, according to data tracking by The New York Times. Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Germany are reporting the highest daily numbers of deaths in the region.

At this point in the pandemic, the European region has recorded over 1.51 million deaths, and COVID-19 is the No. 1 cause of death. With the current surge, deaths are projected to reach more than 2.2 million by next spring, and officials expect "high and extreme stress" on health systems in dozens of countries.