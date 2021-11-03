Pandemic skyrockets in Europe; COVID is the No. 1 cause of death:
Health officials in Europe are pleading for people to adopt more health precautions as the region grapples with its most dramatic surge of COVID-19 cases yet in the pandemic.
Cases have been skyrocketing across the European region since the start of October, with cases rising from around 130,000 per day to the current all-time high of more than 330,000 per day. For the week ending November 21, the region of 53 countries—including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Russia, and several countries in Central Asia—reported 2,427,657 new cases, representing 67 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported globally.
The region also accounted for 57 percent of all COVID-19 deaths worldwide, with 29,465 deaths in the week ending on November 21, according to a weekly report by the World Health Organization. During the week, daily COVID-19 deaths increased to close to 4,200, doubling from 2,100 daily deaths seen at the end of September, the WHO noted.
The countries now seeing the highest numbers of new cases per day are Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and Turkey, according to data tracking by The New York Times. Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Germany are reporting the highest daily numbers of deaths in the region.
At this point in the pandemic, the European region has recorded over 1.51 million deaths, and COVID-19 is the No. 1 cause of death. With the current surge, deaths are projected to reach more than 2.2 million by next spring, and officials expect "high and extreme stress" on health systems in dozens of countries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @02:02AM (6 children)
We all (well, mostly the wealthy countries) got vaccinated, let's loosen up.
Bang, shit blows up again. Turns out immunity fades pretty quickly.
Ok, so let's boost up the immunity - third shots.
And now, there is a new variant with three dozen mutations, Omicron, and we don't know yet if the current vaccines will be effective against it.
Good thing about mRNA vaccines, it can be re-targeted relatively quickly, but not in reality because the production capacity already overloaded for existing orders. Even after the vaccines are re-targeted, ramping up the production will take months (at the fastest).
Stay tuned.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @02:17AM
That's nothing -- I've got a major crisis on my hands here, gmail is down, oh noes!(grin)
Seriously, I wasn't planning on heading to Europe anytime soon, but the Euros probably feel the same way about heading to the USA (Florida in particular)--so we're even(??)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @02:32AM (1 child)
Eh, what's new? Official policy is still "let the bodies hit the floor."
I wonder how many more weeks I have of work-from-home. Friends have already been back in the office for months now, and I'm wondering how long until I have to. The team's changed a bit so I'm a little nervous about meeting new co-workers for the first time. Working from home, on the internet, nobody knows you're a talking anthropomorphic dog.
It'll be good to be back to normal, even if "denial" might be a better word.
Could be worse. At least this plague wasn't caused by rats dragging pizza over sewage dumped from 3rd story windows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @02:34AM
Praise the COVID Gods! I am WFH and drawing salary with no intention of ever going back. The day they issue the order to return is the day I give 2 weeks notice.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @02:55AM
I think we would do better if the unvaccinated got vaccinated. While I am against mandates I have had my fair share of discussions with, sometimes almost arguing with, people that refuse to get vaccinated. It's unfortunate how stubborn they can be.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @03:00AM (1 child)
That's the problem. People in the less wealthy country without vaccination get infected, and there virus keeps mutating - mutating is what viruses (viri?) do.
The world is connected as never before. You think that virus variant won't come onto your shore? Do bears shit in the wood?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @03:13AM
When said people without vaccination in said less wealthy countries demonstrably get less problems from the virus than you do, despite the virus mutating and you vaccinating, it does not make much sense to blame all your problems on the virus.
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @02:24AM (2 children)
If only Europe would force all their Republicans to get vaccinated, this pandemic would have been beaten long ago!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @02:48AM (1 child)
Does trump mean tramp in europeon?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @02:58AM
His family name was originally Drumpf...
Citation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump_(Last_Week_Tonight_with_John_Oliver) [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @02:43AM (2 children)
https://covid19.who.int/region/euro/country/se [who.int]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @02:52AM (1 child)
Are the currently good numbers in Sweden due (in part?) to the two bad peaks they have had earlier this year?
This page, https://worldhealthorg.shinyapps.io/covid/ [shinyapps.io] Go to "Country/Area/Territory" and select Sweden from the drop down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @03:03AM
Possibly, but what does it matter when most of Europe have already overtaken them on cumulative deaths per 100,000, and the remaining few are well on the way to do the same before next summer?
If by going crazy you end up killing more of your populace than by keeping calm and meddling less, what excuse is there for more crazy?
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Monday November 29, @02:48AM (1 child)
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1196071/covid-19-vaccination-rate-in-europe-by-country/ [statista.com]
The UK looks well-vaccinated in that chart, but a little more Googling reports 46 million fully vaccinated (https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/vaccinations) out of a population of 67 million. That's plenty of potential high-quality vectors remaining.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @02:52AM
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/03/worldwide-data-proves-highest-covid-19-death-rates-are-in-most-vaccinated-countries/ [dailyexpose.uk]
