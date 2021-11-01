from the found-at-last dept.
Physicists detect signs of neutrinos at Large Hadron Collider:
The international Forward Search Experiment team, led by physicists at the University of California, Irvine, has achieved the first-ever detection of neutrino candidates produced by the Large Hadron Collider at the CERN facility near Geneva, Switzerland.
In a paper published today in the journal Physical Review D, the researchers describe how they observed six neutrino interactions during a pilot run of a compact emulsion detector installed at the LHC in 2018.
"Prior to this project, no sign of neutrinos has ever been seen at a particle collider," said co-author Jonathan Feng, UCI Distinguished Professor of physics & astronomy and co-leader of the FASER Collaboration. "This significant breakthrough is a step toward developing a deeper understanding of these elusive particles and the role they play in the universe."
He said the discovery made during the pilot gave his team two crucial pieces of information.
"First, it verified that the position forward of the ATLAS interaction point at the LHC is the right location for detecting collider neutrinos," Feng said. "Second, our efforts demonstrated the effectiveness of using an emulsion detector to observe these kinds of neutrino interactions."
The pilot instrument was made up of lead and tungsten plates alternated with layers of emulsion. During particle collisions at the LHC, some of the neutrinos produced smash into nuclei in the dense metals, creating particles that travel through the emulsion layers and create marks that are visible following processing. These etchings provide clues about the energies of the particles, their flavors—tau, muon or electron—and whether they're neutrinos or antineutrinos.
According to Feng, the emulsion operates in a fashion similar to photography in the pre-digital camera era. When 35-millimeter film is exposed to light, photons leave tracks that are revealed as patterns when the film is developed. The FASER researchers were likewise able to see neutrino interactions after removing and developing the detector's emulsion layers.
[...] With the success of their neutrino work over the past few years, the FASER team—consisting of 76 physicists from 21 institutions in nine countries—is combining a new emulsion detector with the FASER apparatus. While the pilot detector weighed about 64 pounds, the FASERnu instrument will be more than 2,400 pounds, and it will be much more reactive and able to differentiate among neutrino varieties.
Journal Reference:
Henso Abreu, Yoav Afik, Claire Antel, et al.First neutrino interaction candidates at the LHC [open], Physical Review D (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.104.L091101)
From New Atlas:
Neutrinos are elementary particles that are electrically neutral, extremely light and rarely interact with particles of matter. That makes them tricky to detect, even though they're very common – in fact, there are billions of neutrinos streaming through your body right now. Because of this, they're often described as ghost particles.
Neutrinos are produced in stars, supernovae, quasars. radioactive decay and from cosmic rays interacting with atoms in the Earth's atmosphere. It's long been thought that particle accelerators like the LHC should be making them too, but without the right instruments they would just zip away undetected.
And now that "right instrument" has been installed and tested. During a pilot run of an experiment called FASER, installed in 2018, scientists picked up six neutrino interactions.
