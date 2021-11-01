from the freq-out dept.
https://www.righto.com/2021/11/reverse-engineering-yamaha-dx7_28.html
The Yamaha DX7 digital synthesizer was released in 1983 and became extremely popular, defining the sound of 1980s pop music. Because microprocessors weren't fast enough in the early 1980s, the DX7 used two custom digital chips: the EGS "envelope" chip generated frequency and envelope data, which it fed to the OPS "operator" chip that generated the sound waveforms. A key part of the OPS chip is an exponential circuit, which is used for frequency calculation and envelope application. In this blog post, I examine this circuit—implemented by a ROM, shifter, and other circuitry—in detail and extract the ROM's data.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Monday November 29, @03:56PM
The new Yahmaha Reface DX [yamaha.com] replacement has only 4 operators. (search the page linked.) The original DX7 had 6 operators that were prewired in 32 selectable configurations.
Ah how I remember the fun times with my DX7 in 1986 which was pricey. I haven't used it in quite a few years now with the availability of modern cheap keyboards. I still have it in a nice padded rugged transport case. In excellent physical condition. Probably the battery needs replaced by now. Unfortunately, I don't do soldering at my age. (can't remember which end of a soldering iron to pick up)
Alas the DX7 had only a mono output. Modern keyboard synths have a nice stereo output.
Christmas is the season most likely to see Missile Tow instead of large artillery pieces toed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 29, @04:05PM
More articles like this, please.
Thumbs up.