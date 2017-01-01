from the security-theatre-guild dept.
At Tux Machines, educator and author, Andy Farnell, explores the problem of why we can't teach cybersecurity, whether at universities or trade schools. We've gotten to the point where neither the politicians nor the vendors themselves know or care what they are talking about in regards to device ownership, trust models, updates, conflicting laws, and most of all security theatre.
Big-tech corporations are insinuating themselves into our public education and health systems without any proper discussion around their place. It is left to well educated individuals to opt-out, reject their systems, and insist on secure, interoperable choices. Advisories like the European Interoperability Framework (EIF is part of Communication COM134 of the European Commission March 2017) recognise that tech is set to become a socially divisive equality issue. The technical poverty of the future will not separate into "haves and have-nots", but "will and the will-nots", those who will trade their privacy and freedom for access and those who eschew convenience for digital dignity.
As the word "infrastructure" (really vertical superstructure) has slyly replaced ICT (a horizontal service) battles have raged between tech monopolies and champions of open standards for control of government, education and health. The idea of public code (see the commentary of David A Wheeler and Richard Stallman) as the foundation of an interoperable technological society, has been vigorously attacked by tech giants. Germany fought Microsoft tooth and nail to replace Windows systems with 20,000 Linux PCs in 2015, only to have Microsoft lobby their way back in, replacing 30,000 desktops with Windows 10 in 2017. Now the Germans seem poised to switch again, this time taking back all public services by mandating support for LibreOffice.
He closes by calling out the current computer technology sector as being about power and alliances. It is more a part of the problem than a part of the solution in regards to ransomware, malvertising, and political manipulation.