Nissan Unveils $18 Billion "Ambition 2030" Electric Car Agenda with a Tesla Cybertruck Competitor

posted by martyb on Tuesday November 30, @02:16AM
takyon writes:

Nissan just started taking reservations for its Ariya electric SUV priced at US$46,000, but the Japanese carmaker is not stopping here, it seems. Not to be outdone by its rivals, the maker of the Nissan Leaf, one of the first commercially available electric cars, just unveiled a comprehensive US$17.6 billion electrification plan. Dubbed "Ambition 2030," the program aims to release no less than 23 "electrified" vehicles by that year, including 15 new fully electric models across the Nissan and INFINITY brands. Besides the Nissan Ariya that is already a fact, the company has a few concepts lined up to hit the conveyor belts:

  • Nissan SURF-OUT - a Tesla Cybertruck electric pick-up competitor;
  • Nissan CHILL-OUT crossover EV;
  • Nissan MAX-OUT sports convertible;
  • Nissan HANG-OUT family EV that "changes the perception of mobile space."

Nissan's electric car strategy includes battery investments as well. The company aims to reduce the current lithium batteries' costs in the span of the "Ambition 2030" project, as well as have a solid state battery

Nissan Unveils $18 Billion "Ambition 2030" Electric Car Agenda with a Tesla Cybertruck Competitor
  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 30, @02:51AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 30, @02:51AM (#1200766)

    To be consistent, it must become BLOW-OUT.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 30, @02:53AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 30, @02:53AM (#1200768)

    At least these won't have no (in)famous Nissan mechanical transmission.

