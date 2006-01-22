from the double-triple-quad-penta-hexa-keep-on-dipping-money-pot dept.
Big Tech firms should pay ISPs to upgrade networks, telcos in Europe claim:
The CEOs of 13 large European telecom companies today called on tech giants—presumably including Netflix and other big US companies—to pay for a portion of the Internet service providers' network upgrade costs. In a "joint CEO statement," the European telcos described their proposal as a "renewed effort to rebalance the relationship between global technology giants and the European digital ecosystem."
The letter makes an argument similar to one that AT&T and other US-based ISPs have made at times over the past 15 years, that tech companies delivering content over the Internet get a "free" ride and should subsidize the cost of building last-mile networks that connect homes to broadband access. These arguments generally don't mention the fact that tech giants already pay for their own Internet bandwidth costs and that Netflix and others have built their own content-delivery networks to help deliver the traffic that home-Internet customers choose to receive.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday November 30, @11:05AM
While we're at it, I'd also want the manufacturers of dishwashers, washing machines and flow heaters to take care of my power bill and the makers of stoves and heaters to pay my gas bill. After all, they're the main benefiters from me using those things!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 30, @11:11AM
They don't build shit when they're given taxpayer money. Someone needs to press criminal charges and imprison the boards of each of these ISPs, in order to make the point stick.
This is literal theft. Fucking thieves deserve to go to prison.