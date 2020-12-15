Stories
The First Tuesday after Thanksgiving is GivingTuesday

posted by martyb on Tuesday November 30, @11:59PM
from the sorry-this-was-not-posted-earlier-today dept.
It has been quite a year so far. A new Covid-19 variant was just discovered. The economy is lurching along trying to make the best of things with supply shortages and delivery challenges. There seems to be a new challenge to face wherever we look.

Then again, there are those on the margins who were already struggling to make ends meet. The first to be let go when times are tough and the last to be rehired — through no fault of their own. Having a college education is no guarantee of success. (I have experienced homelessness, personally.) Health issues, automation replacing manual labor, an economic downturn when a major employer closes, a car accident and medical expenses... most of us are living closer to the edge than we realize.

Today is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and for the past nine years has been known as GivingTuesday. For me, it serves an an acknowledgement of my own mortality. That I will not live forever and I am just one unforeseen event away from being dependent on others to survive. I just heard on the news yesterday that a lung transplant (e.g. for someone who came down with COVID-19) costs $1.2 million. There goes your life's savings.

If at such times I would need to rely on others to get by, why not reach out right now and try to help someone else in a spirit of gratitude for what I have today and to help someone else who is struggling and is in need.

Monetary donations are one way to help. So is spending an evening at a soup kitchen. Volunteering to share your skills and knowledge to someone else. Even something as simple as resolving to smile and wave to all you meet on a walk. Such simple acts have no cost, but to someone who is having a rough day they can be priceless.

SoylentNews was founded by people who donated their time and talents to help a community. And continue to do so. So, look a little farther afield and help someone else today. You, and they, will be glad you did!


  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by acid andy on Wednesday December 01, @12:11AM

    by acid andy (1683) on Wednesday December 01, @12:11AM (#1201033) Homepage Journal

    Thanks martyb. That's one of the most vaulable, thoughtful things anyone's written on here. Now more than ever we all need to do what little we can to look after one another.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 01, @12:48AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 01, @12:48AM (#1201037)

    For being here.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 01, @12:51AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 01, @12:51AM (#1201038)

    I don't ask for much. Just mod me up.

  • (Score: 2) by jelizondo on Wednesday December 01, @12:56AM

    by jelizondo (653) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 01, @12:56AM (#1201039) Journal

    No man is an island entire of itself; every man

    is a piece of the continent, a part of the main;

    if a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe

    is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as

    well as any manner of thy friends or of thine

    own were; any man's death diminishes me,

    because I am involved in mankind.

    And therefore never send to know for whom

    the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.

    MEDITATION XVII

    John Donne

