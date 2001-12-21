Last summer we reported that BeagleV StarFive RISC-V SBC would not be manufactured, but all was not lost as StarFive would collaborate with Radxa to make a new single board computer based on their JH7100 dual-core 64-bit RISC-V processor.

But thanks to a report on Heise and extra photos acquired by CNX Software, we now have more details about the board that mostly comes with the same features as the BeagleV StarFive, but a completely different layout that brings all the main ports to one side of the board.

[...] The specifications are mostly the same as for the BeagleV board, except the 4GB RAM is gone, and only 8GB RAM appears to be offered, and USB PD and Quick Charge are now supported, instead of just 5V/3A.

[...] There's no price nor availability information for the VisionFive V1 SBC, but we should learn more in a couple of weeks with the official announcement. The board will not be suitable for everyone since it lacks a GPU for 3D graphics accelerator, but we're also expecting the StarFive JH7110 in 2022 with four 64-bit RISC-V cores and an Imagination IMG BXE-4-32 GPU. [Update: The price will be $149 according to the presentation slides from RISC-V Summit, and the JH7110 board will be called VisionFive V2]