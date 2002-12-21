from the liberty-or-death dept.
Judge blocks Biden vaccine rule, citing “liberty interests of the unvaccinated”
A federal judge yesterday blocked a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, granting a request for preliminary injunction filed by Republican attorneys general from 14 states.
US District Judge Terry Doughty ruled that the government lacks authority to implement the rule that "requires the staff of twenty-one types of Medicare and Medicaid healthcare providers to receive one vaccine by December 6, 2021, and to receive the second vaccine by January 4, 2022." Providers that don't comply face penalties, including "termination of the Medicare/Medicaid Provider Agreement."
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate regulates over 10.3 million health care workers in the US, of which 2.4 million are unvaccinated. The Biden vaccine rule is being challenged by the attorneys general from Louisiana, Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. The Republican AGs' lawsuit was filed against CMS and the US Department of Health and Human Services.
The preliminary injunction they won applies nationwide except for 10 states that "are already under a preliminary injunction order dated November 29, 2021, issued by the Eastern District of Missouri," a court order said. Those states are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New Hampshire, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
What states did not participate in this lawsuit and were not covered by the earlier preliminary injunction — i.e. got swept into this decision?
California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District Of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @03:43AM
I guess the liberty to kill others is a thing
(Score: -1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @03:53AM
The liberty to lie is absolutely a thing which tools like you use to laughable extremes.
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/07/30/1022867219/cdc-study-provincetown-delta-vaccinated-breakthrough-mask-guidance [npr.org]
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-28/getting-vaccinated-doesn-t-stop-people-from-spreading-delta [bloomberg.com]
It is impossible for you degenerates not to know this proven fact at this late date. The lie is dead, give it rest.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:48AM
"to kill others"...
Um, who are the "others"? Vaccinated people? Ah, no, they're pretty much protected. Hmmm, who could it be, these "others" you refer to...
Oh! The unvaccinated! But wait, they're the ones you're railing against. Suddenly you care about them?? I'm so confused.
TBF, there are some who for serious medical reasons must not receive SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, so yes, they're being put at risk. But remember, vaccinated people can contract and spread COVID.
(Score: 5, Informative) by dalek on Thursday December 02, @03:45AM
Right now, 15 GOP senators are threatening to force a government shutdown to try to block the vaccine mandate. It's grandstanding and they can only delay passage of a continuing resolution, but it's still ridiculous. Here's a copy of the letter to Chuck Schumer [senate.gov], who is the Senate majority leader.
Let's name the 15 Republicans who have signed this letter: Roger Marshall (KS), Marsha Blackburn (TN), Ted Cruz (TX), Steve Daines (MT), Jim Inhofe (OK), Ron Johnson (WI), Mike Lee (UT), Cynthia Lummis (WY), Rick Scott (FL), Tommy Tuberville (AL), Rand Paul (KY), Marco Rubio (FL), James Lankford (OK), James Risch (ID), and Mike Braun (IN). There are other Republican senators who oppose the mandate, but these 15 signed a letter to Chuck Schumer threatening a government shutdown over the vaccine mandate. Let's quote some text from the letter:
Let's be clear, refusing to get vaccinated is a choice. Quitting your job is a choice, not something that you are compelled to do. Their position is that a vaccine requirement is so unconscionable that it warrants quitting.
In other words, the letter is saying that the people quitting their jobs over the mandate aren't responsible for the effects of them choosing to quit their jobs. This from a party that says people should take personal responsibility for their actions. Apparently that's not the case when it involves something the GOP doesn't like.
Does this mean they will also try to block increasing the debt ceiling? How far are they willing to take this brinkmanship?
Apparently a mandate intended to promote public health and end a pandemic that has killed over 700,000 Americans is barbarism. Prolonging the pandemic with a virus that is many orders of magnitude more deadly than any of the vaccines apparently is less barbaric.
Even the signatories of the letter acknowledge the benefits from vaccination, yet they still claim that a vaccine mandate is barbarism.
This is an abdication of responsibility and absolute lunacy. Shame on these 15 Republican senators.
EXTERMINATE
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:00AM
is really intended to mislead the gullible while grabbing more powers, same as every single preceding one.
Have your bosses fulfill one single promise first. Have them do it before making more. The charade they, and you, are doing now, is a perfect replica of Soviet leaders promising communism to their captive population.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by dalek on Thursday December 02, @04:13AM
What power is being grabbed here? Do tell. The judge in this case relied on the recent court decision blocking the vaccine and testing mandate for businesses that have over 100 employees. Let's look at that, because the judge explicitly cited that decision.
The OSH Act of 1970 [osha.gov] authorized the creation of OSHA. Congress gave authority to the executive branch to regulate workplace health and safety. It includes the following text:
The OSHA vaccine mandate [osha.gov] is an emergency temporary standard. Congress granted this authority to the executive branch. How is this grabbing power when Congress has already given the power to the executive branch?
The mandates have been designed to comply with existing laws that Congress passed. How does that constitute grabbing power when that power has already been given to the executive branch by Congress?
EXTERMINATE
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:39AM
You're trying to understand and reason with the (very) irrational "woke" "cancel culture". Ever see "Invasion of the Body Snatchers"??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:43AM
When you can drag out your "emergency" indefinitely, some judge has to remind you that Constitution does not come with an "Off" switch.
All this song and dance started with promises of "two weeks". It is nearing two damn years with no end in sight. The "2025" and "forever" have since moved from "conspiracy theories" to EU politicians' mouth noises and, in some places, official documents.
If this is "the new normal", then you do not get emergency powers; if this is "emergency", then the incompetent "experts" need be court-martialed.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 02, @03:48AM
You can't order Americans to do shit, just cause it makes you feel good.
Of course, the obverse of that coin is, if you want to get 20 vaxxes this year, we won't stand in your way!
👌 Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. - Kenosha Jury
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @03:54AM
This is not cancer, it's not even AIDS, this is an infectious disease that spread through the breath, touch, and air.
Your clowning affects others, your neighbors, your colleagues, your friends, your family, your dogs and cats, maybe even your cockroach.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 02, @04:01AM
Yep. Infectious disease. You might expect that the populations of poor countries that can't afford the vax would all have dropped dead by now. Oddly, though, the highest casualty rates have been in wealthier countries, where good health care is available, and the vax is available.
Things that make you go "hmmmmmmm".
👌 Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. - Kenosha Jury
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:08AM
Deaths are down because a handful of heros began rotating organite. In one region they messed up and put an organite pyramid on their solstice list. However, once rotation was initiated the expected benefit occurred. Rotation is the KEY!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:39AM
Because these wealthy countries at least had the capacity to monitor and report on their epidemic casualties. You think India had suffered no less? You think Africa suffered no less? Because they were not reported on CNN and FoxNews?
You claimed to be sailor. Didn't you learn anything from your overseas assignments? Or did you only get a cushy postings in the North America and the Western Europe?
(Score: 4, Informative) by dalek on Thursday December 02, @03:57AM
Actually, there is case law supporting vaccine mandates, namely Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905). Here's a good summary of the history behind the Jacobson case and the precedent it set: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/09/08/vaccine-mandate-strong-supreme-court-precedent-510280 [politico.com].
Considering all the precedent that is being tossed aside, this ruling looks a lot more like the type of judicial activism that conservatives complain about... apparently unless it involves overturning policy they dislike.
EXTERMINATE
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 02, @04:05AM
Judicial activism? I don't see it. What I see, are a lot of people hyped up over the Wuhan flu, demanding that everyone get vaxxed, so they can feel better.
Why are the poorest countries in Africa not all falling over dead? https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/bitstream/handle/10986/33844/COVID-19-Mortality-in-Rich-and-Poor-Countries-A-Tale-of-Two-Pandemics.pdf?sequence=5&isAllowed=y [worldbank.org]
👌 Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. - Kenosha Jury
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:46AM
That paper even explains why its own methods are dishonest: it's a data quality issue due to vastly more testing in richer countries. They explicitly decide to not use the excess deaths measure that others use to work around that, claiming that also has data quality issues but not anywhere near as bad as the numbers they are using.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:08AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buck_v._Bell [wikipedia.org]
More of nice doubleplusgood case law for you to support.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 02, @04:13AM
You know who else Hitler admired? Margaret Sanger! And, she admired Adolf as well!
👌 Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. - Kenosha Jury
(Score: 1) by dalek on Thursday December 02, @04:30AM
You're hardly the first to compare vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany. See https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/08/20/maine-heidi-sampson-nazi-vaccine/ [washingtonpost.com], https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/10/01/anchorage-mayor-bronson-star-of-david/ [washingtonpost.com], and https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/11/16/jeffrey-dinowitz-antisemitic-protest-vaccine/ [washingtonpost.com] for other similarly offensive comparisons.
From one of those articles:
Data clearly show that the three COVID vaccines authorized for use in the US are both safe and effective. How, exactly, does requiring vaccination equate to forced sterilization and other cruel medical experiments?
Your comparison of mandating safe and effective vaccines to historical atrocities is a false equivalency, asinine, and offensive.
EXTERMINATE
(Score: 3, Informative) by epitaxial on Thursday December 02, @04:20AM
Was appointed by Trump. Gotta own those libs somehow.