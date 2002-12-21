Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Judge Blocks Biden Vaccine Rule, Citing "Liberty Interests of the Unvaccinated"

posted by martyb on Thursday December 02, @03:35AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the liberty-or-death dept.
News

Freeman writes:

Judge blocks Biden vaccine rule, citing “liberty interests of the unvaccinated”

A federal judge yesterday blocked a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, granting a request for preliminary injunction filed by Republican attorneys general from 14 states.

US District Judge Terry Doughty ruled that the government lacks authority to implement the rule that "requires the staff of twenty-one types of Medicare and Medicaid healthcare providers to receive one vaccine by December 6, 2021, and to receive the second vaccine by January 4, 2022." Providers that don't comply face penalties, including "termination of the Medicare/Medicaid Provider Agreement."

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate regulates over 10.3 million health care workers in the US, of which 2.4 million are unvaccinated. The Biden vaccine rule is being challenged by the attorneys general from Louisiana, Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. The Republican AGs' lawsuit was filed against CMS and the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The preliminary injunction they won applies nationwide except for 10 states that "are already under a preliminary injunction order dated November 29, 2021, issued by the Eastern District of Missouri," a court order said. Those states are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New Hampshire, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

What states did not participate in this lawsuit and were not covered by the earlier preliminary injunction — i.e. got swept into this decision?

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District Of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Original Submission


«  Supersonic Projectile Exceeds Engineers Dreams: The Supersonic Trebuchet
Judge Blocks Biden Vaccine Rule, Citing "Liberty Interests of the Unvaccinated" | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 20 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @03:43AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @03:43AM (#1201352)

    I guess the liberty to kill others is a thing

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by dalek on Thursday December 02, @03:45AM (4 children)

    by dalek (15489) on Thursday December 02, @03:45AM (#1201353)

    Right now, 15 GOP senators are threatening to force a government shutdown to try to block the vaccine mandate. It's grandstanding and they can only delay passage of a continuing resolution, but it's still ridiculous. Here's a copy of the letter to Chuck Schumer [senate.gov], who is the Senate majority leader.

    Let's name the 15 Republicans who have signed this letter: Roger Marshall (KS), Marsha Blackburn (TN), Ted Cruz (TX), Steve Daines (MT), Jim Inhofe (OK), Ron Johnson (WI), Mike Lee (UT), Cynthia Lummis (WY), Rick Scott (FL), Tommy Tuberville (AL), Rand Paul (KY), Marco Rubio (FL), James Lankford (OK), James Risch (ID), and Mike Braun (IN). There are other Republican senators who oppose the mandate, but these 15 signed a letter to Chuck Schumer threatening a government shutdown over the vaccine mandate. Let's quote some text from the letter:

    According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, seven in ten unvaccinated workers (9% of all adults) would quit their job if required to get the vaccine.

    Let's be clear, refusing to get vaccinated is a choice. Quitting your job is a choice, not something that you are compelled to do. Their position is that a vaccine requirement is so unconscionable that it warrants quitting.

    If the vaccine mandate is allowed to be fully implemented, the result could be catastrophic. Many Americans who have decided to not comply with the vaccine mandate will not suddenly accept coercion. That is their God given right. Any attempt to blame this impending catastrophe on those choosing not to take the jab would be severely misplaced.

    In other words, the letter is saying that the people quitting their jobs over the mandate aren't responsible for the effects of them choosing to quit their jobs. This from a party that says people should take personal responsibility for their actions. Apparently that's not the case when it involves something the GOP doesn't like.

    To that end, please be advised (many weeks in advance of the current spending period, which ends on December 3, 2021) that we will not support—and will use all means at our disposal to oppose—legislation that funds or in any way enables the enforcement of President Biden’s employer vaccine mandate. Nor will we vote for or support cloture on any continuing resolution in the absence of language protecting Americans from this action.

    Does this mean they will also try to block increasing the debt ceiling? How far are they willing to take this brinkmanship?

    The American people have gone through enough. Please do not become an accessory to such a willful act of barbarism.

    Apparently a mandate intended to promote public health and end a pandemic that has killed over 700,000 Americans is barbarism. Prolonging the pandemic with a virus that is many orders of magnitude more deadly than any of the vaccines apparently is less barbaric.

    To be sure, we agree that countless Americans have benefitted from the protection offered by the COVID-19 vaccines.

    Even the signatories of the letter acknowledge the benefits from vaccination, yet they still claim that a vaccine mandate is barbarism.

    This is an abdication of responsibility and absolute lunacy. Shame on these 15 Republican senators.

    --
    EXTERMINATE

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:00AM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:00AM (#1201358)

      Apparently a mandate intended to promote public health and end a pandemic

      is really intended to mislead the gullible while grabbing more powers, same as every single preceding one.

      Have your bosses fulfill one single promise first. Have them do it before making more. The charade they, and you, are doing now, is a perfect replica of Soviet leaders promising communism to their captive population.

      • (Score: 3, Insightful) by dalek on Thursday December 02, @04:13AM (2 children)

        by dalek (15489) on Thursday December 02, @04:13AM (#1201366)

        What power is being grabbed here? Do tell. The judge in this case relied on the recent court decision blocking the vaccine and testing mandate for businesses that have over 100 employees. Let's look at that, because the judge explicitly cited that decision.

        The OSH Act of 1970 [osha.gov] authorized the creation of OSHA. Congress gave authority to the executive branch to regulate workplace health and safety. It includes the following text:

        (1)The Secretary shall provide, without regard to the requirements of chapter 5, title 5, Unites States Code, for an emergency temporary standard to take immediate effect upon publication in the Federal Register if he determines --

        (A) that employees are exposed to grave danger from exposure to substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful or from new hazards, and

        (B)that such emergency standard is necessary to protect employees from such danger.

        (2) Such standard shall be effective until superseded by a standard promulgated in accordance with the procedures prescribed in paragraph (3) of this subsection.

        (3) Upon publication of such standard in the Federal Register the Secretary shall commence a proceeding in accordance with section 6 (b) of this Act, and the standard as published shall also serve as a proposed rule for the proceeding. The Secretary shall promulgate a standard under this paragraph no later than six months after publication of the emergency standard as provided in paragraph (2) of this subsection.

        The OSHA vaccine mandate [osha.gov] is an emergency temporary standard. Congress granted this authority to the executive branch. How is this grabbing power when Congress has already given the power to the executive branch?

        The mandates have been designed to comply with existing laws that Congress passed. How does that constitute grabbing power when that power has already been given to the executive branch by Congress?

        --
        EXTERMINATE

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:39AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:39AM (#1201371)

          You're trying to understand and reason with the (very) irrational "woke" "cancel culture". Ever see "Invasion of the Body Snatchers"??

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:43AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:43AM (#1201374)

          When you can drag out your "emergency" indefinitely, some judge has to remind you that Constitution does not come with an "Off" switch.

          All this song and dance started with promises of "two weeks". It is nearing two damn years with no end in sight. The "2025" and "forever" have since moved from "conspiracy theories" to EU politicians' mouth noises and, in some places, official documents.
          If this is "the new normal", then you do not get emergency powers; if this is "emergency", then the incompetent "experts" need be court-martialed.

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 02, @03:48AM (10 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 02, @03:48AM (#1201354) Homepage Journal

    You can't order Americans to do shit, just cause it makes you feel good.

    Of course, the obverse of that coin is, if you want to get 20 vaxxes this year, we won't stand in your way!

    --
    👌 Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. - Kenosha Jury

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @03:54AM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @03:54AM (#1201356)

      This is not cancer, it's not even AIDS, this is an infectious disease that spread through the breath, touch, and air.

      Your clowning affects others, your neighbors, your colleagues, your friends, your family, your dogs and cats, maybe even your cockroach.

      • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 02, @04:01AM (2 children)

        by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 02, @04:01AM (#1201359) Homepage Journal

        Yep. Infectious disease. You might expect that the populations of poor countries that can't afford the vax would all have dropped dead by now. Oddly, though, the highest casualty rates have been in wealthier countries, where good health care is available, and the vax is available.

        Things that make you go "hmmmmmmm".

        --
        👌 Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. - Kenosha Jury

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:08AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:08AM (#1201363)

          Deaths are down because a handful of heros began rotating organite. In one region they messed up and put an organite pyramid on their solstice list. However, once rotation was initiated the expected benefit occurred. Rotation is the KEY!

        • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:39AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:39AM (#1201372)

          ... the highest casualty rates have been in wealthier countries ...

          Because these wealthy countries at least had the capacity to monitor and report on their epidemic casualties. You think India had suffered no less? You think Africa suffered no less? Because they were not reported on CNN and FoxNews?

          You claimed to be sailor. Didn't you learn anything from your overseas assignments? Or did you only get a cushy postings in the North America and the Western Europe?

    • (Score: 4, Informative) by dalek on Thursday December 02, @03:57AM (5 children)

      by dalek (15489) on Thursday December 02, @03:57AM (#1201357)

      Actually, there is case law supporting vaccine mandates, namely Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905). Here's a good summary of the history behind the Jacobson case and the precedent it set: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/09/08/vaccine-mandate-strong-supreme-court-precedent-510280 [politico.com].

      Considering all the precedent that is being tossed aside, this ruling looks a lot more like the type of judicial activism that conservatives complain about... apparently unless it involves overturning policy they dislike.

      --
      EXTERMINATE

      • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 02, @04:05AM (1 child)

        by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 02, @04:05AM (#1201361) Homepage Journal

        Judicial activism? I don't see it. What I see, are a lot of people hyped up over the Wuhan flu, demanding that everyone get vaxxed, so they can feel better.

        Why are the poorest countries in Africa not all falling over dead? https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/bitstream/handle/10986/33844/COVID-19-Mortality-in-Rich-and-Poor-Countries-A-Tale-of-Two-Pandemics.pdf?sequence=5&isAllowed=y [worldbank.org]

        --
        👌 Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. - Kenosha Jury

        • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:46AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:46AM (#1201375)

          That paper even explains why its own methods are dishonest: it's a data quality issue due to vastly more testing in richer countries. They explicitly decide to not use the excess deaths measure that others use to work around that, claiming that also has data quality issues but not anywhere near as bad as the numbers they are using.

      • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:08AM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 02, @04:08AM (#1201362)

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buck_v._Bell [wikipedia.org]
        More of nice doubleplusgood case law for you to support.

        • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 02, @04:13AM (1 child)

          by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 02, @04:13AM (#1201364) Homepage Journal

          Adolf Hitler closely modeled his Law for the Prevention of Hereditarily Diseased Offspring on Laughlin's "Model Law". The Third Reich held Laughlin in such regard that they arranged for him to receive an honorary doctorate from Heidelberg University in 1936. At the Subsequent Nuremberg trials after World War II, counsel for SS functionary Otto Hofmann explicitly cited Holmes's opinion in Buck v. Bell in his defense.[24]

          You know who else Hitler admired? Margaret Sanger! And, she admired Adolf as well!

          --
          👌 Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. - Kenosha Jury

          • (Score: 1) by dalek on Thursday December 02, @04:30AM

            by dalek (15489) on Thursday December 02, @04:30AM (#1201370)

            You're hardly the first to compare vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany. See https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/08/20/maine-heidi-sampson-nazi-vaccine/ [washingtonpost.com], https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/10/01/anchorage-mayor-bronson-star-of-david/ [washingtonpost.com], and https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/11/16/jeffrey-dinowitz-antisemitic-protest-vaccine/ [washingtonpost.com] for other similarly offensive comparisons.

            From one of those articles:

            In her speech, Sampson suggested the mandate for health-care workers was a gambit to test an “experimental” vaccine, despite the existing scientific studies that show the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and ongoing oversight by the Food and Drug Administration. The state lawmaker claimed that Gov. Janet Mills’s vaccine mandate amounted to a violation of the Nuremberg Code. She also compared vaccine mandates to the Tuskegee syphilis study that subjected Black men to medical research under false pretenses. Sampson also falsely said that those implementing vaccine mandates could be executed.

            Data clearly show that the three COVID vaccines authorized for use in the US are both safe and effective. How, exactly, does requiring vaccination equate to forced sterilization and other cruel medical experiments?

            Your comparison of mandating safe and effective vaccines to historical atrocities is a false equivalency, asinine, and offensive.

            --
            EXTERMINATE

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by epitaxial on Thursday December 02, @04:20AM

    by epitaxial (3165) on Thursday December 02, @04:20AM (#1201368)

    Was appointed by Trump. Gotta own those libs somehow.

(1)