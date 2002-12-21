Microsoft Edge now bashes Google Chrome when you download it:
Microsoft Edge is now displaying in-browser alerts that discourage users from downloading Google Chrome by bashing the popular browser.
As developers compete for control of browser market share, it is not uncommon for them to try and discourage users from downloading competing browsers.
Last February, Windows 10 started to show messages in the Start Menu that suggeted users to switch to Microsoft Edge when Firefox was installed or configured as the default browser.
[...] A few weeks later, Google began telling Microsoft Edge users to switch to Chrome to use browser extensions more securely.
[...] Fast forward almost a year later, and now Microsoft Edge is displaying in-browser notifications that bash Google Chrome when a user attempts to download it.
As first reported by WindowsLatest, when visiting the Chrome download page using Microsoft Edge, users will see an in-browser notification to convince them not to make the change
[...] For the most part, these in-browser notifications bash Google Chrome by insinuating Edge is a more secure browser, that Chrome is outdated and boring, that Chrome is slower and less reliable, and that you can save more money using Edge.
These notifications are stored in the %LocalAppData%\Microsoft\Edge SxS\Application\98.0.1092.0\Locales\en-US.pak file [...]
[...] While users are rightfully annoyed by Microsoft's sniping at Google Chrome, it is important to remember that Google performs similar behavior, although not as direct as what we see in Microsoft Edge.
[...] This will likely eat into Google Chrome's market share, and we should expect to see further sniping like this continue between the companies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 03, @03:17AM (1 child)
If people just stopped reporting news about Microshit and their One Microshit way approach then maybe, just maybe, they would wither on the vine and eventually become bankrupt.
STOP cooperation with MS
STOP supporting MS Windows OS
STOP buying MS hardware
STOP using MS software and services
You can stop.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday December 03, @03:32AM
You seem to assume Microsoft is not the one paying (or incentivizing via leg breaking) for these news reports to appear. They have been a bit more subtle about it since the 1990s, but don't think they don't still do it.
When a fancy looking management brochure full of propaganda shows up on an executive's desk, you know they will believe and follow every word. When it said, uninstall Netscape, they uninstalled Netscape. When it says uninstall Firefox or Chrome, they will uninstall Firefox or Chrome.
"Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with added trust of Microsoft" - I cringe at the thought of what they might mean by "trust". Not that I trust Google Chrime at all.
...wait, someone is actually USING Microsoft Edge?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 03, @03:55AM
The project managers of Chrome and Edge should get in the cage, no-holds-barred, a battle to the death.
The Nerd Smackdown Pay-per-view event.
Then a trans-lesbian FSF suicide bomber crash the event and kill them all.
Then... uh...