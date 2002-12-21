​Microsoft Edge is now displaying in-browser alerts that discourage users from downloading Google Chrome by bashing the popular browser.

As developers compete for control of browser market share, it is not uncommon for them to try and discourage users from downloading competing browsers.

Last February, Windows 10 started to show messages in the Start Menu that suggeted users to switch to Microsoft Edge when Firefox was installed or configured as the default browser.

[...] A few weeks later, Google began telling Microsoft Edge users to switch to Chrome to use browser extensions more securely.

[...] Fast forward almost a year later, and now Microsoft Edge is displaying in-browser notifications that bash Google Chrome when a user attempts to download it.