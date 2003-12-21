Distributed, Asynchronous Git Syncing with NNCP:
I have a directory that I use with org-mode and org-roam. I want it to be synced across multiple machines. I also want to keep the history with git. And, I want to use end-to-end encryption (no storing a plain git repo on a remote server), have a serverless setup, not require any two machines to be up simultaneously, and be resilient in the face of races and conflicts.
I've tried a number of setups – git-remote-gcrypt on a remote server (fragile), some complicated scripts around a separate repo in syncthing (requires one machine to be "in charge"), etc. They all were subpar.
Then NNCP (network node control point) introduced asynchronous multicast and I was intrigued.
So, I wrote gitsync-nncp, which uses NNCP to distribute git bundles to all the participating machines. The comprehensive documentation for gitsync-nncp goes into a lot more detail about how it works and what problems it solves. It's working quite well for me!
Have any of our Emacs users had similar problems, or found alternative solutions?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 03, @04:58PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 03, @05:42PM
titsync-nncp is interesting, but thanks to poster mainly for letting me know about nncp.
https://nncp.mirrors.quux.org/index.html [quux.org]
This is really nifty.
> Have any of our Emacs users had similar problems, or found alternative solutions?
Nothing about gitsync-nncp is emacs centric. it is just a shell script wrapper around some git commands.