Intel Evo 4.0 spec coming with Raptor Lake mobile may see the advent of 8 MP webcams with high VCX benchmark scores
Recently, we exclusively reported that laptops with Windows 11 coming this holiday will feature markedly improved webcams. This is due to Microsoft apparently enforcing some hard requirements on the specifications of webcams and real-time communication (RTC) hardware such as mics and speakers. Now, it looks like Intel has joined the fray too.
We now have another exclusive piece of information that the Intel Evo platform, which will see its third iteration with upcoming Alder Lake mobile processors, will also include webcam performance as part of the platform specifications. However, the full implementation of this may only begin with Evo 4.0 that is expected to debut in the generation after Alder Lake, which is likely Raptor Lake mobile.
[..] Overall, it looks like the days of pathetic webcams on laptops are finally coming to an end. With both Microsoft and Intel enforcing these specifications, we might soon start seeing decent webcams that actually offer richer video collaboration experiences that are orders of magnitude better than today's implementations.
Your future filled with Zoom meetings demands the finest in webcam technology.
Valued Camera eXperience (VCX) forum.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 03, @07:52PM (2 children)
Now I'll have the finest, clearest webcam underneath my tape and paper cover.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 03, @07:56PM
Actually, you might not have to do that any more:
I don't know if that means a physical button to turn the camera on/off or a little plastic cover.
Inb4 the plastic is actually a metamaterial that is opaque to you but transparent for the camera.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 03, @08:08PM
Best picture of electrical tape ever.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 03, @07:55PM (1 child)
I always assumed that Apple would have good cameras in their computers. I was a little shocked to learn that 720p is the best available in their $5000+ machines. 720p seems perfectly acceptable in a $1200 machine, but APPLE?!?!?! You would expect 4k or better!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 03, @08:21PM
Maybe you would expect that, but Apple has a long history of putting out somewhat questionable quality products or in the past 5-10 years just letting their product lines languish so long that what used to be a state of the art machine is now just a pile of crap compared to the competition.
Apple doesn't care about desktop or laptop computers anymore -- they're all in on phones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 03, @08:11PM
The rest of us who get the job done actually share documents and screens instead when it comes to "video" content.
Where webcams might matter is for people like those cam girls. But many of them are already using better (and more suitable) cameras and tech already... Heck if you actually need to video something, even your phone might still be a better tool than you carrying and tilting your laptop like an idiot.
As for microphones, I don't need a mike on my laptop. I'm using a wireless headset with a separately muteable mike so I can lie in bed or go to the toilet when the meeting is boring.
But I suppose they need those microphones in order to "accidentally" spy on more people.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday December 03, @08:17PM
I feel like laptop webcams and mics have been checkbox items, subject to "economization in the name of profits" for many years now. While phone cameras continue to fight it out with multi-lens, obscene megapixels, low light performance, etc. the humble laptop webcam remains, mostly, humble. There was a brief minor forray into stereo vision with IR illumination, but applications for that have failed to materialize.
The whole thing reminds me of the "state of the art" in 1996 with RS-232 communication chips in PCs. I'm possibly getting the number wrong, but the "standard" 232 interface, while being incorporated in system ASICs, was still the 8259 or whatever the SINGLE BYTE BUFFER 232 interface chip was since the dawn of the PC era. I struggled with those things consuming 9600 and 19200bps data streams all through the early 1990s. Finally, when people started using modems for dialup internet access, they took a baby step forward to the 16550 16 byte buffered interface model, and my software could breathe a bit between incoming data service interrupts.
I guess it has taken 18 months of the world on Zoom calls to wake up Microsoft/Intel to the fact that our cell phones deliver a vastly superior video-chat experience to their larger, usually more expensive, laptop PC systems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 03, @08:19PM (2 children)
