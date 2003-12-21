Recently, we exclusively reported that laptops with Windows 11 coming this holiday will feature markedly improved webcams. This is due to Microsoft apparently enforcing some hard requirements on the specifications of webcams and real-time communication (RTC) hardware such as mics and speakers. Now, it looks like Intel has joined the fray too.

We now have another exclusive piece of information that the Intel Evo platform, which will see its third iteration with upcoming Alder Lake mobile processors, will also include webcam performance as part of the platform specifications. However, the full implementation of this may only begin with Evo 4.0 that is expected to debut in the generation after Alder Lake, which is likely Raptor Lake mobile.

Overall, it looks like the days of pathetic webcams on laptops are finally coming to an end. With both Microsoft and Intel enforcing these specifications, we might soon start seeing decent webcams that actually offer richer video collaboration experiences that are orders of magnitude better than today's implementations.